CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Set To Create Spinoff of “That ’70s Show” Called “That ’90s Show”

By lexiontheradio
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finale episode of the well-loved tv show “That ’70s Show” aired in May 2006. Netflix has now announced the launch of a new+ spinoff for the show called “That ’90s Show”. They’ve announced that they already have two of the original cast members signed on to do the series....

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
Variety

Julianna Margulies on Playing a Lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’: ‘Who’s to Say I Haven’t Had My Own Gay Experiences?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Playing a lesbian on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” isn’t the first time that Julianna Margulies has taken on a gay role. She and Kyra Sedgwick played a couple in the 2000 indie “What’s Cooking?” However, that was years before there was a push for LGBTQ actors to be cast in LGBTQ roles. During an appearance on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, I asked Margulies if she had any reservations about playing gay on “The Morning Show.” “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kurtwood Smith
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Debra Jo Rupp
Person
Terry Turner
Person
Laura Prepon
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonnie And Terry Turner#That 90s Show#That 70s Show#Red Foreman
TVLine

TVLine Items: Brittany Murphy Doc Trailer, Selena + Chef Returns and More

The life and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in HBO Max’s two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, debuting with both episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14. The doc is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait” of the Clueless vet, who died under “mysterious circumstances” at the age of 32. The program “goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack,” per the official synopsis. Press PLAY above to watch the newly released trailer. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * ...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

That '70s Show Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting "Hello Wisconsin"

Are you ready to hang out down the street? Because a That '70s Show spin-off is heading to Netflix. The streaming service announced the new project on Friday, Oct. 8, revealing that the upcoming sitcom will take place in a different decade: the '90s. That's right, That '90s Show is the official That '70s Show spin-off, with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner stepping in as executive producers.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer and Poster

HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines the career, private life, and death of the actress who died under bizarre circumstances at 32. The official trailer shows a smiling Murphy at the height of her career as well as in the more troubled period just prior to her death. Brittany...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy