Harvest Filled With Ups And Downs For Illinois Corn Farmers

We have had a pretty good fall without a lot of rain. There is a lot more corn off now than soybeans in the area. Harvest has gone along a little better than normal so far. We got 3 or 4 tenths last week and a little bit here in the last day or so. We were really out only a day or two. We were certainly not wet before, so it sucked the moisture right up and we were right back at it.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO