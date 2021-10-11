CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Collier County deputy fired for having sex while on duty

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMRrT_0cO153kF00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired for having sex while on duty.

CCSO officials said its Professional Responsibility Bureau received a complaint on Sept. 27 about Deputy Juan Vazquez after an incident in August. The bureau immediately started an investigation into his on-duty actions.

The now-former deputy confirmed to the sheriff’s office that he has sex with a consenting woman while he was on duty. The woman involved has a boyfriend and claimed they are part of a nudist colony, according to officials in an investigation report. The woman also told investigators that her boyfriend recorded her with the deputy.

Collier County deputies said less than 24 hours after getting the complaint and confirming the allegations, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Ramboskwithdrew Vazquez’s appointment as a deputy.

“Sheriff Rambosk, the dedicated men and women of the CCSO, and the community we serve do not condone or support Vazquez’s behavior,” CCSO officials said in a statement. “Vazquez’s actions do not represent the standards of our professional law enforcement agency.”

The investigation report will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission for its review and decision on Vazquez’s law enforcement certification status. CCSO said

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Nudist
CNN

William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy