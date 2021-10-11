CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold price outlook 'remains negative': get ready for $1,500 by end of 2022, says ABN AMRO

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold's inability to move above $1,800 an ounce is taking its toll, with ABN AMRO now projecting for gold to end this year at $1,700 and next year at $1,500 an ounce. "So far this year, gold prices have declined by 7.5%. The gold price outlook remains negative. We keep our year-end forecast at USD 1,700 per ounce and end of 2022 at USD 1,500 per ounce," ABN AMRO senior precious metals strategist Georgette Boele said in a report.

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a narrow trading range below $1,800

Gold reached $1,800 and could be firmer for longer. Markets are concerned about stagflation and gold is seen as a hedge against it. Update: Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band, below the $1,800 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Bulls, so far, have struggled to capitalize on this week's strong positive move to near one-month tops and break through the 200/100-day SMA confluence hurdle. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed further collaborated to cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

BoE hike expectations push sterling to two-week high

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a two-week high on Thursday, building on the previous session’s gains, as traders focused on hopes a post-Brexit trade war with the European Union will be avoided and on expectations the Bank of England will increase rates this year. Two BoE policy makers...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - World markets stayed focused on rising inflation on Thursday as tech stocks rebooted global equities, oil and gas prices fired up again but the dollar and benchmark government bond yields both stalled. Record high Chinese factory gate inflation data overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI figures on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

U.S. banks beat profit estimates on economic rebound, deals bonanza

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted another strong quarter this week as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading also boosted their bottom lines. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Well...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Russia's rouble climbs to highest since July 2020, stocks hit record

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Thursday to levels last seen in late July 2020, while a recovery in oil prices helped the benchmark MOEX stock index hit a record high. At 1304 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at...
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. producer price growth rises to 8.6%, gold price near daily highs

(Kitco News) Gold was largely unchanged and trading near daily highs after the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 8.6% on an annual basis in September versus the expected 8.7%. This marked the largest year-over-year advance since November 2010. The PPI slowed to 0.5% on a monthly basis in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

BoE's Mann says she can wait before raising rates

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England can hold off on raising interest rates because investors are doing some of the central bank's work for it by betting on tighter monetary policy in Britain and the United States, BoE interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said. "They see that monetary...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Surging aluminium price squeezing processors' profits - Nanshan exec

(Adds quotes, detail, chart) TAIYUAN, China, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium processors in China face slimmer profits this year due to surging metal prices, Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co Ltd's chairman said on Thursday. Prices of aluminium, used in products from food cans to aeroplanes, have risen by more than 50%...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Citigroup rides on Wall Street M&A boom to offset sluggish loan book

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N), like its Wall Street peers, made the best of a boom in dealmaking to post strong quarterly profit on Thursday, fending off a weakness in its lending business, which the bank's management said would continue to be under pressure. A sizzling hot stock...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit 4-week highs on improved charts, inflation worries

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday and hit four-week highs. The metals are being propelled up by improving near-term chart postures and lingering concerns about rising and even problematic price inflation. December gold futures were last up $4.30 at $1,798.80. December Comex silver was last up $0.34 at $23.51 an ounce.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Kenmare boosts shipments of titanium minerals 173% in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, its Q3 2021 Heavy Mineral Concentrate ("HMC") production of 413,400 tonnes was 60%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Risk rally on Wednesday pushed investors to unwind short bets - Vanda Research

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s highly shorted stocks rallied on Wednesday as institutional investors pared their short bets due to a strong rebound in risk sentiment, strategists at Vanda Research said in a note. U.S. stocks are up more than 1% on Thursday, building on the previous session’s gains...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS

