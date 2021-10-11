Gold price outlook 'remains negative': get ready for $1,500 by end of 2022, says ABN AMRO

Gold reached $1,800 and could be firmer for longer. Markets are concerned about stagflation and gold is seen as a hedge against it. Update: Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band, below the $1,800 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Bulls, so far, have struggled to capitalize on this week's strong positive move to near one-month tops and break through the 200/100-day SMA confluence hurdle. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed further collaborated to cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO