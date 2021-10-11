Gold price outlook 'remains negative': get ready for $1,500 by end of 2022, says ABN AMRO
Gold's inability to move above $1,800 an ounce is taking its toll, with ABN AMRO now projecting for gold to end this year at $1,700 and next year at $1,500 an ounce. "So far this year, gold prices have declined by 7.5%. The gold price outlook remains negative. We keep our year-end forecast at USD 1,700 per ounce and end of 2022 at USD 1,500 per ounce," ABN AMRO senior precious metals strategist Georgette Boele said in a report.www.kitco.com
Comments / 0