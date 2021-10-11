CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (groin) not expected to play in Week 5

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are not expected to elevate wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Bateman has spent the beginning of his rookie season on the injured reserve after suffering a groin/core muscle injury just before the team's first preseason game. While he has been practicing with the team over the past week, the team is eyeing a Week 6 return for their 2021 first-round pick.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

