Ravens' Rashod Bateman (groin) not expected to play in Week 5
The Baltimore Ravens are not expected to elevate wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Bateman has spent the beginning of his rookie season on the injured reserve after suffering a groin/core muscle injury just before the team's first preseason game. While he has been practicing with the team over the past week, the team is eyeing a Week 6 return for their 2021 first-round pick.www.numberfire.com
