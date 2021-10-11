CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno County, KS

Reno Co. reports 3 overdose cases in past 24 hours

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department reported Monday that there were three methamphetamine overdoses reported in the past day. There has also been an increase in heroin overdoses over the last two and a half weeks. This concerning trend likely involves illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Fentanyl is mixed in with other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 7

Related
Hutch Post

Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Salina commission meeting

SALINE COUNTY —Anyone who attended Monday's Salina City Commission meeting will need to monitor their health. The Saline County Health Department reported Wednesday that it was notified that someone who attended Monday Salina City Commission meeting had tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated attendee was symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reported that he/she did not socially distance from other attendees.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

WASHINGTON (AP) —U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

World's smallest heart pump used at Hutchinson Regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Unit for the first time used the Impella 5.5 heart pump, the world’s smallest, to successfully treat a patient. "When you have a heart, normally it's a V-8 engine, it's really pumping blood well and doing amazing things, then you...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Man hospitalized after shooting on Interstate 70

LINCOLN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 70 in Lincoln County. Just after 9:3p.m. Tuesday, authorities were advised of a possible shooting near the Beverly, Carneiro exit on Interstate 70, according to a media release. Officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Saline County Sheriff’s...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Reno County, KS
Health
County
Reno County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Hutch Post

Most COVID lottery entrants immunized before program started

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Data shows that most of the people who participated in Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine lottery were already immunized before the program started. The incentive program was started in July as Missouri struggled to control a surge in cases driven by the more transmissible delta variant in less-vaccinated communities.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Commissioners approve expansion pay cut

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Board of County Commissioners agreed to cut its pay from $18,000 to $10,800 per year if the membership expands from three to five members. This was suggested by Commissioner Ron Sellers, because he believes more commissioners will mean less work for them as individuals.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cause of $25K Kansas apartment fire under investigation

MANHATTAN — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire in Manhattan. Just before 2:30p.m. on Monday, fire crews were dispatched to 1300 Marlatt Avenue Apartment #501 in Manhattan for a report of a fire, according Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy