Reno Co. reports 3 overdose cases in past 24 hours

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department reported Monday that there were three methamphetamine overdoses reported in the past day. There has also been an increase in heroin overdoses over the last two and a half weeks. This concerning trend likely involves illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Fentanyl is mixed in with other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.