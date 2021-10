Girl Scouts from the Arizona-Cactus Pine Council were invited to Game 2 of the Phoenix Mercury’s WNBA Finals series hoping to catch a good one. They left with a lot more. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker used the big game to surprise the group with a $100,000 donation, the first of five gifts Booker is handing out this season as part of his Devin Booker Starting Five campaign.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO