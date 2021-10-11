This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price - Shop Now

The boîtier for bike cabinet is a furniture solution for avid at-home cyclists seeking out a way to keep their essential stationary exercise bike within reach, but also out of sight when not in use. The cabinet is equipped with a slide-out drawer on the side that, when pulled out, will reveal just the right amount of space for an exercise bike to be placed. This will enable the user to simply slide it out when they want to get in an workout and close it when they're done to reclaim the visual space that the bike would otherwise take up.

