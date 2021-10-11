This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price - Shop Now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

By Lily Rose
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is having its own mega-sale for this fall. Among their deals the Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling bike, a Peloton dupe, is over 20% off at the Walmart Sale. The Echelon bike regularly retails for $600. During Walmart's Fall Sale you can score a huge deal and buy one for just under $500, no coupon code needed. Thats a $100 savings and a fraction of the price of a Peloton-branded stationary bike. Purchase includes a free 30-day membership to Echelon's fitness program, Echelon United. When you join Echelon United, you also gain access to Echelon's FitPass, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes including HIIT and yoga.

