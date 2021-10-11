CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Family Friendly Halloween Movies That Are Actually Scary AF

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: HBO Max

Finding a spooky movie to watch with the whole family can be a challenge. While there are a ton of not-so-scary options out there, some kids do enjoy creepy monsters and jump scares. If you've got kiddos who like a bit of fright—but not so much that they'll be sleeping with the lights on—we have a few suggestions for your movie night.

From classic Disney Channel Original Movies that will have your kids double-checking for monsters under their bed to surprisingly spooky cartoons, here are ten family-friendly Halloween movies that are actually pretty scary:

1) Don't Look Under The Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fE1O_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Disney

Official Synopsis: " Frances enlists the help of an imaginary friend named Larry Houdini to deal with a prank-playing bogeyman, who's framing her for his dastardly deeds."

Streaming: Disney+

2) Coraline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMh8C_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Focus Features

Official Synopsis: "While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better. She rejoices in her discovery until Other Mother and the rest of her parallel family try to keep her there forever. Coraline must use all her resources and bravery to make it back to her own family and life."

Streaming: Starz

3) Frankenweenie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJDAi_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Disney

Official Synopsis: " Young Victor Frankenstein is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend: his dog, Sparky. But then, tragedy strikes and Sparky shuffles off this mortal coil. Victor is heartbroken, but his science teacher gives him an idea of how to jolt old Sparky back to life. The experiment is successful, and all goes well until Victor's fellow students steal his secret and use it to resurrect other dead animals -- with monstrous consequences."

Streaming: Disney+

4) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ka7P0_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Disney

Official Synopsis: " Two animated adaptations of classic literature make up this Disney film. In 'The Wind in the Willows,' wealthy Mr. Toad yearns for all the newest fads. When he wants an automobile, Mr. Toad sets out to get one anyway he can. In 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,' gangly schoolmaster Ichabod Crane falls for the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. Caught in a love triangle with Katrina and Brom Bones, Ichabod fears a local legend called the Headless Horseman."

Streaming: Disney+

5) Monster House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXfvH_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Netflix

Official Synopsis: " No adults believe three youths' assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. With Halloween approaching, the trio must find a way to destroy the structure before innocent trick-or-treaters meet ghastly ends."

Streaming: Netflix

6) The Witches (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTj3u_0cO14FHv00
Photo: HBO Max

Official Synopsis: " While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, Helga, young Luke inadvertently spies on a convention of witches. The Grand High Witch reveals a plan to turn all children into mice through a magical formula. When they find that Luke has overheard, the witches test the formula on him. Now, with the help of Helga and the hotel manager, Mr. Stringer, Luke the mouse must fight back against the witches."

Streaming: HBO Max

7) Labyrinth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mhftb_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Netflix

Official Synopsis: " Teenage Sarah journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother from the goblin king, played by David Bowie."

Streaming: Netflix

8) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403TuT_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Universal Pictures

Official Synopsis: " After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien."

Streaming: Amazon Prime

9) Goosebumps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1kFk_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Sony Pictures

Official Synopsis: " Upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah, living right next door. But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach’s comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine, the author of the bestselling Goosebumps series. It turns out that there is a reason why Stine is so strange… he is a prisoner of his own imagination – the monsters that his books made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Zach unintentionally unleashes the monsters from their manuscripts and they begin to terrorize the town, it’s suddenly up to Stine, Zach, and Hannah to get all of them back in the books where they belong."

Streaming: Netflix

10) Gremlins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSs94_0cO14FHv00
Photo: Warner Bros.

Official Synopsis: " A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the mogwai but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve."

Streaming: HBO Max or Peacock

Happy Halloween!

Comments / 0

Related
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Indy100

Disney gave Jessica Rabbit a makeover and some fans are furious

In yet another blow to hyper-sexualised cartoon rabbit enthusiasts, the world has officially lost another scantily clad bunny. After fans lost their minds over Lola Bunny of Space Jam’s basketball-friendly re-design, Disney followed suit, dressing the notoriously sexy Jessica Rabbit in a “more relevant” — and full-coverage —detective costume for her Disneyland ride.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
metv.com

7 scary movies featuring actors from The Addams Family

The original Addams Family sitcom is so full of jokes that it can be enjoyed by any comedy fan just in it for the laughs. But the macabre gags also appeal to audiences who like a good scare every now and then. While all the actors in The Addams family...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
/Film

M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Scariest movies on Netflix (October 2021)

If you’re craving a scary movie, there’s no shortage of options on Netflix. Netflix has made a ton of original horror movies, and some of them match up well with even theatrical movie releases. On top of all the original horror movies, Netflix also has a vast catalog of horror...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
MassLive.com

Halloween 2021: ‘Host’ named the scariest horror movie of all time, study suggests

“Host” was named the scariest horror movie of all time, followed by “Sinister” and “Insidious,” according to BroadBandChoices’ 2021 Science of Scare Project. “In an update to 2020′s Science of Scare study, ‘Host,’ a low budget movie shot entirely on Zoom during the pandemic, was found scientifically to be the scariest film of all time, sending audience heart rates as high as 130 BPM — beating 2020′s winner, ‘Sinister,’” the website said.
SCIENCE
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

'Fantastic Beasts' Movie Gets New Release Date: A Ranking of All The Harry Potter Movies By Box Office Numbers

The Harry Potter franchise dominated the box office from 2001 to 2011 with eight movies released based off of the massively successful book series. In 2016, Warner Bros. released a prequel movie under the Fantastic Beasts banner and storyline. Plans for a trilogy of the Fantastic Beasts franchise have now been turned into a five movie series, which could mean great things for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
the-standard.org

Kelley: Upcoming, heart-racing horror movies that’ll put you in the Halloween spirit

Once again, it’s the best time of year for horror movie fans: spooky season. According to the science publication Storage Room No. 2, horror movies cause us to release the hormones dopamine and adrenaline, which create that exciting rush when we see Freddy Krueger invading nightmares and ponder if he will show up in our dreams tonight. If you’re ready for that fright this Halloween, you’re in luck because this October is filled with upcoming horror movies and sequels to some gory classics.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Halloween Kills on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Halloween Kills’ is a slasher film that continues the long-standing conflict between ruthless serial killer Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, one of his intended victims who has made it her mission to stop the murderer. Directed by David Gordon Green (‘Pineapple Express‘), the movie serves as a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Halloween’ and is the twelfth entry in the namesake franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Jason Blum Is Open to Making More Halloween Movies After Halloween Ends

Michael Myers could be sticking around under the Blumhouse umbrella for many years to come. Starting with the Halloween reboot that was released in theaters in 2018, the Blumhouse has been collaborating with Universal Pictures on a new planned trilogy of movies. The second installment, Halloween Kills, will finally be released this month, both in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock.
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy