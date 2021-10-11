ICU beds at 92% capacity in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The most recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows that 92% of ICU hospital beds in the state are full.

According to El Paso County Public Health regional hospital data, the highest number of patients for a condition related to COVID that in the hospital this October was 182, compared to 292 patients being hospitalized for COVID-related conditions on December 1, 2020.

13 Investigates found data on the CDPHE website that appears to show a decline in the total ICU beds in the state since last fall. We've asked the state health leaders and CHA about why there are fewer ICU beds than there was last fall.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said the limited ICU beds to various factors, including a high trauma care season, more people coming in with acute conditions that patients put off during the pandemic, and an increase in repository cases this year.

CHA estimates that 20% of hospital patients right now are receiving care for COVID-19.

However, hospitals are still urging individuals seeking immediate care to go to hospitals regardless of capacity concerns.

