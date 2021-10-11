CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

ICU beds at 92% capacity in Colorado

By Chelsea Brentzel
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gn7H2_0cO14DWT00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The most recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows that 92% of ICU hospital beds in the state are full.

According to El Paso County Public Health regional hospital data, the highest number of patients for a condition related to COVID that in the hospital this October was 182, compared to 292 patients being hospitalized for COVID-related conditions on December 1, 2020.

13 Investigates found data on the CDPHE website that appears to show a decline in the total ICU beds in the state since last fall. We've asked the state health leaders and CHA about why there are fewer ICU beds than there was last fall.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said the limited ICU beds to various factors, including a high trauma care season, more people coming in with acute conditions that patients put off during the pandemic, and an increase in repository cases this year.

CHA estimates that 20% of hospital patients right now are receiving care for COVID-19.

However, hospitals are still urging individuals seeking immediate care to go to hospitals regardless of capacity concerns.

The post ICU beds at 92% capacity in Colorado appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Thursday marks deadline to get first COVID-19 dose to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages Coloradans to be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays this year. Today, Thursday, October 14th, is the last day to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving. Vaccinations are the best way The post Thursday marks deadline to get first COVID-19 dose to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Some Colorado Springs senior citizens skeptical of increase in Social Security cost-of-living allowance for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An increase of nearly 6% in next year's cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients would seem to be a welcome development for senior citizens struggling to make ends meet with higher inflation and increased costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. KRDO The adjustment increase is five times more that it was The post Some Colorado Springs senior citizens skeptical of increase in Social Security cost-of-living allowance for 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs parks get environmental care from ‘Leave No Trace’ group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has been chosen as a "Hot Spot" by the Boulder-based non-profit "Leave No Trace." The Hot Spot Program identifies areas suffering from severe human-related impacts and works to aid them with eco-wise solutions. The regional parks system was chosen as a Hot Spot because the pandemic has increased The post Colorado Springs parks get environmental care from ‘Leave No Trace’ group appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW rescues several common nighthawks in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Within 24 hours, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued three common nighthawks in the Colorado Springs area. According to CPW, two were stranded on the ground. The third was hit by a car and pinned to the grill. CPW says it's not unusual to see the birds in the area during The post CPW rescues several common nighthawks in the Pikes Peak area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado first state to require some insurance plans to cover gender-affirming care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado become the first state to require some health insurance plans to cover gender-affirming care. Beginning in 2023, more gender-affirming care and behavioral and mental health care would be covered as essential health benefits (EHBS), as part of individual and small-group health insurance plans in Colorado. The requirement won’t The post Colorado first state to require some insurance plans to cover gender-affirming care appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Organized opposition speaks out against 2C parks ballot issue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, a week after city officials and park advocates organized a media tour in support of a proposed sales tax increase to fund park improvements, several groups expressed their opposition to the measure. Laura Carno SpringsTaxpayers.com and Cheyenne Central are among the groups recommending that citizens vote "No" on The post Organized opposition speaks out against 2C parks ballot issue in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parts of the country are experiencing a pumpkin shortage, but one local shop says they haven't experienced that. This Place is for the Birds has been working with Hanagan Farms for the past 25 years. Hanagan is a centennial farm in Swink, Colorado. On Wednesday, This Place is for the Birds The post Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

70% of eligible El Paso County residents have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was months ago that Gov. Jared Polis announced 70% of eligible Coloradans in the state had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and now El Paso County has reached that mark. According to an announcement EPC Public Health sent on Wednesday, 70% of eligible residents in The post 70% of eligible El Paso County residents have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Cdphe#Covid
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor to deliver his 7th State of the City address Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, remarks on infrastructure and economic improvements, and facing current challenges are expected to be the main topics of an annual speech by Mayor John Suthers. KRDO The comments will be part of the mayor's State of the City address beginning at noon Friday at The The post Colorado Springs mayor to deliver his 7th State of the City address Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares their most recent rescues out of Colorado Springs. On Tuesday wildlife officers found a barn owl caught in a barbed wire fence east of Colorado Springs. it was untangled by Officer Sarah Watson and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

King Soopers could hire nearly 2,000 Coloradans this week

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- King Soopers and City market is in the process of recruiting workers in a statewide push to staff up. Over a four-day period starting today, Wednesday, October 13th through Saturday, October 16th, according to a press release from the King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs Leader. The hiring event is across all King The post King Soopers could hire nearly 2,000 Coloradans this week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRDO News Channel 13

Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared last month, nearly everyone in the country got a chance to see her face. Meanwhile, the faces of the thousands of other missing people in the U.S. continue to go unnoticed. In Colorado, there are currently more than 600 missing people who are virtually unrecognizable The post Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is waiting to be sentenced after being found guilty of two 2018 murders. In April of 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a suspicious vehicle near Lower Gold Camp Road, northeast of Palmer Park. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Serena The post Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June. Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway. Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman The post Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bullet Detection Systems in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- To combat the rise of gun violence in the Pikes Peak area, the Colorado Springs Police Department has adopted a gunshot detection system that helps officers determine where shots were fired. The department implemented the system in 2018. Police say the system is similar to ShotSpotter, which is what the The post Bullet Detection Systems in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Almost everything a person needs to buy is more expensive these days, according to the US Department of Labor and Statistics, and not even food banks are immune to the impacts. A consumer report released September 14th by the USDOL showed the all-items index increased 5.3% between August 2020 and The post Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old man from Colorado Springs was arrested for first-degree murder after police say he allegedly killed his wife. CSPD says the woman, 29-year-old Masany Cruz, was found dead on Oct. 4 after a welfare check near 2600 Grand Vista Circle. At that time, police said there was a missing The post Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver shortage and cut routes lead Mountain Metro to make changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--People who use public transportation in Colorado Springs and across El Paso County may have to find alternatives. Mountain Metro Transit is cutting routes because the labor shortage has left them without enough drivers to cover them all. Mountain Metro is currently down 25 drivers out of 130, making it even more The post Driver shortage and cut routes lead Mountain Metro to make changes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge bars Tina Peters from overseeing Mesa County election; Springs councilman takes reins temporarily

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A district court judge has barred Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from overseeing the 2021 election. The decision by Judge Valerie J. Robison clears the way for Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams to co-run the county's election. The judge confirmed that Williams will be the Mesa County Designated Official until The post Judge bars Tina Peters from overseeing Mesa County election; Springs councilman takes reins temporarily appeared first on KRDO.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy