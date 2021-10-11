Former Patriots Fullback James Develin Completes First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — As a fullback for the New England Patriots, James Develin used to plow through people when he ran. On Monday, his running style was a little different.

That’s because Develin ran his first Boston Marathon, finishing the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston in 4:27:17. The 33-year-old, who retired in 2019, sees Boston’s famous race as the Super Bowl of running.

“It was a surreal experience,” Develin told WBZ-TV’s Eric Fisher after finishing. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2. It was a great time.”

Develin now has a Boston Marathon medal to go with the three Super Bowl rings that he won during his career in New England. He was inspired to run Boston after former teammate Ryan Wendell did so in back in 2018. Both ran to support the Joe Andruzzi Foundation , an organization started by the former Patriots offensive lineman that provides support for cancer patients and their families across New England.

If you’re curious, Develin did not run with the neck roll that he wore throughout his football career. But he said that playing one of the most punishing positions in football certainly prepared him for his 26.2-mile trek on Monday.

“It was very similar. Every Sunday I was there and I was willing to put my body through the ringer to get the job done for my team. That’s kind of what it was here,” he said. “Standing at the starting line, I knew I was in for four and a half hours of step after step. But football taught me a lot about the sacrifices I can put on body, and here I am.”

As for how he’ll celebrate Monday night, Develin said that he’s probably going to hit up Providence for some pasta.