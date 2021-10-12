CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Silicon Valley Discontent: 7 In 10 Say Quality Of Life Has Declined In Poll; 56% Considered Leaving

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QjZD_0cO14AsI00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – More than 18 months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll of residents in and around Silicon Valley find many in a state of discontent about the region and over half have thought about leaving.

According to the Silicon Valley Poll (.pdf) commissioned by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group, 71% feel the quality of life in the Bay Area has grown worse over the past five years. That sentiment was felt across all age and income groups, racial groups and party affiliations, along with people who owned or rented their home.

“We’ve long been a high-stress region. Staggering housing prices, rising homelessness, a stark income divide and a host of sustainability challenges have had us on edge for some time,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “But when you toss a highly infectious disease into the mix, you get a smothering amount of anxiety.”

Since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, 60% of respondents said their lives have become more stressful and 66% are worried about the future. Over half said they felt more isolated and alone.

Financially, about 40% of respondents said they were worried about a lack of savings since the start of the pandemic. Among those who couldn’t work from home during the pandemic, 22% said they had to take pay cuts, while another 19% were either laid off or furloughed.

Meanwhile among those who have been able to work from home, 34% said they would want to continue to do so full time once the pandemic is over, while another 36% said “most of the time.” Only 5% said rarely or never.

Cost of housing remains a top concern, with 76% saying the region’s high costs are an “extremely serious problem.” Over half surveyed, 56%, said they were thinking about leaving in the “next few years,” including 53% of respondents who work in the tech industry.

Joint Venture Silicon Valley found the number of people thinking about leaving has grown 9% from a similar survey taken last year before the pandemic .

As the cost of living remains a constant complaint, a recent survey on a so-called exodus out of California found many are staying put in the Golden State .

Other top concerns include the ongoing homelessness crisis, increasing wildfires and drought, with over 60% saying each problem is extremely serious.

While many in the survey lament the state of the region, the poll found more than 70% said Silicon Valley is either a “good” or “excellent” place to pursue a career. More than 50% said the region is a good or excellent place to grow up, while 46% said it was a good or excellent place to raise a family.

The Silicon Valley Poll surveyed more than 1,600 residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties between September 22 and 26. The poll, conducted in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese, has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8%.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Politician Speaks Out In Support Of In-N-Out’s Refusal To Check Vaccine Cards At 2 Bay Area Locations

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – A San Joaquin County supervisor is speaking out in support of In-N-Out Burger after the chain was fined by the Contra Costa County government for not verifying customers’ vaccination cards. “We stand with In-N-Out Burger. We are proud of you for standing up and fighting against bullies and we respect a person’s choice of what they want and what they do not want in their bodies,” said San Joaquin County District 3 Supervisor Tom Patti in a video he tweeted from his personal account. He tweeted the video along with text reading: “Great lunch at our local...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

What it's like to explore every street in San Francisco

San Francisco has more than 2,000 streets, from major arteries to a maze of alleyways and dirt roads. There are also over 220 parks, some 75 or so miles of trails, plus lakes, landmarks and public spaces. After 14 years in the city, I thought I knew it well, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Latest To Loosen Mask Rules In Some Fully Vaccinated Settings

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Sonoma County became the latest in the Bay Area to loosen indoor mask rules in certain settings where all in attendance have proven to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase announced Thursday that masks can be optional in offices, gyms and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings and college classes under some situations. Gatherings must have 100 people or less, the setting must not be open to the general public and that negative COVID-19 tests are not a substitute for showing proof of vaccination. “Given that our case rate is now on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
CBS San Francisco

Days May Be Numbered For Controversial Thomas Fallon Statue In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — After nearly two decades, the days may be numbered for the statue of a 19th-century San Jose city mayor. The Arts Commission has unanimously approved the removal of the controversial Thomas Fallon statue in downtown San Jose, clearing a major hurdle, and paving the way for a council vote next month. The vote on Monday by the commission, follows the Art Committee vote in May, which also recommended its removal. Link: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/05/06/san-jose-arts-committee-votes-to-remove-controversial-statue-thomas-fallon/ Commissioners cited the “deep turmoil” the statue is causing within the community, and was now an “unwelcome symbol”. Mayor Sam Liccardo, who penned a blog post in...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland: ‘Keys To Equity’ Project Helps Low-Income Black Homeowners Build In-Law Units

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The high cost of real estate isn’t a problem to those who can afford to stay put. But it’s causing some African Americans to sell their homes and move. Now, a new program from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is giving low-income Black homeowners a chance to profit from their houses without having to leave. In the 1980’s Oakland was 46% African American, the largest Black-dominant city in California. But since then, the city has lost nearly 40,000 of its Black residents, some of them because of the skyrocketing cost of housing. Gentrification is taking its toll on...
OAKLAND, CA
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence RICO Filing vs Silicon Valley Racketeering Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, 18 Oct 2021: An Artificial Intelligence, code-named Justine Falcon, co-filed a RICO Lawsuit complaint and FBI reports against a racketeering enterprise consisting of a family of divorce lawyers, a Fortune 500 Realtor, and their conspirators in the Family Courts and Santa Clara DA Office on 14 July 2021 in Northern US District Court (Case No 3:21-CV-05400-EMC) on behalf of the former couple that were defrauded by them.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Housing Prices#Quality Of Life#Cbs Sf#The Silicon Valley Poll#The Bay Area News Group
Financial Times

Rise of Silicon Valley whistleblowers spawns new industry

From Watergate’s Deep Throat to Edward Snowden, whistleblowers have almost always been cast as principled loners who felt compelled to stand against the crowd. But today, as a series of whistleblowers take on Silicon Valley, a supporting cast of organisations, staffed by lawyers, researchers and publicists, have emerged to help them.
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccination Count in San Mateo County Revised Down Due to Data Error

SAN BRUNO (KPIX) — As Bay Area counties look to increase their vaccination numbers San Mateo County just decreased the total number of its residents who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine from around 94% to just under 90% or by about 36,000 people. Louise Rogers, the San Mateo County health chief, shared the following explanation in her October 14 “Message from the Chief” notice: “I want to make you aware of a correction to our vaccination data that will result in lowering the total number of San Mateo County vaccinated residents by around 36,000. This in turn reduces our...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Cleary Gottlieb Said to Plan Silicon Valley Office for Tech Work

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is planning a new office in Silicon Valley, according to people familiar with the effort, as it joins Wall Street rivals in pursuing growth from the technology sector. The firm is targeting merger and acquisition dealmakers to help it start the Northern California office in...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Masking Rules for Certain Indoor Locations Relaxed in San Francisco, Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As of Friday morning, fully vaccinated individuals can now go unmasked at certain indoor places in San Francisco and Marin counties, according to health officials. The relaxed rules apply for offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% full vaccination, as COVID-19 cases recede and vaccination requirements for employees of businesses go into effect, health officials announced last week. The revised mandate, which went into effect Friday, exempts the mask requirement in what officials described as “select” settings with 100% vaccination. All of the following requirements must be followed: The host, employer or organizer has verified all individuals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WWD

Tod’s, Stanford University Host Conversation on Life in Silicon Valley

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Tod’s and Stanford University hosted a 90-minute conversation on the nature and evolution of Silicon Valley on Wednesday. Following the latest project by Tod’s No_Code which was aimed at investigating the daily life in the area, the talk was physically staged at Florentine Palazzo Capponi alle Rovinate housing the Breyer Center for Overseas Studies — which enables Stanford University juniors to study in Italy — with a series of speakers also joining remotely, including Tod’s Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle.More from WWDTod's RTW Spring 2022Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Tod's Men's...
COLLEGES
Brown Daily Herald

Watson Institute unveils large-scale “Seeing Silicon Valley” portraiture series

The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs unveiled a new large-scale portraiture series created by Mary Beth Meehan titled “Seeing Silicon Valley” during an Oct. 14 artist talk hosted by Sarah Baldwin, Watson Institute communications specialist. The series is being sponsored by the Watson Institute, the Brown Arts Initiative and the Brown Public Art Working Group, and will remain on campus from Oct. 13 through May 31, 2023.
VISUAL ART
Valley News

Silicon Valley answer to the EV question calls for less silicon

As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that will make cars more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. But there isn’t an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Bay Area

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley Inspire Luncheon

Join NBC Bay Area's Laura Garcia at YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's 31st annual Inspire Luncheon on October 28, 2021, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. The virtual event will feature a moderated conversation with Tarana Burke, founder of the ‘Me Too’ Movement. Registration is free. Click here to register!. The annual...
CHARITIES
NBC News

Space colonists from Silicon Valley

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How) How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?. Medicare Changes Seniors Should Be Aware OfLearn About Medicare. Undo. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. Everything You Need...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy