First look at NASCAR teams testing new NEXGEN racecars

By Chris Weaver
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR Cup Series teams spent Monday testing the new NEXGEN racecar at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking one of the first times multiple teams have tested the new cars together at the same time.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The teams will spend Monday and Tuesday testing the new racecar on the ROVAL road course track at the speedway.

The new car is a completely new design for NASCAR which has raced cars with components that have remained relatively similar for 40 years.

The major changes include going away from the traditional h-pattern shifter to sequential shifting through a rear-mounted transaxle.

The tire size changes and will be mounted on a larger aluminum (instead of steel) wheel with a single lugnut instead of 5.

And the 3 manufacturers, Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota, also designed the shape of their respective cars to look more similar to each make’s street counterpart.

The NEXGEN car will debut in 2022 starting with the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum and then the Daytona 500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

CNN

William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
ENTERTAINMENT
