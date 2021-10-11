Chiropractic Business + Building Sale in Greenville NC

Chiropractic practice for sale (with building purchase option) in Greenville NC area. Live in the heart of Eastern Carolina, close to the Research Triangle & just 90 mins from some of the best beaches on the East Coast. Practice steadily collecting $275k+ per year, equipped with xray, EHR! Seller willing to stay for smooth transition & financing is in place to purchase with as little as $11,000 down! For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21802 or email info@strategicdc.com.