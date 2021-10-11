70% CASH Chiropractic Practice for Sale in Los Angeles Area

Premier, high profit, MOSTLY CASH practice in Los Angeles close to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills & best of the L.A. Area. Rare opportunity to find a turnkey practice, that’s 70% Cash where Seller only works 13 hours/wk + collects $700k per year! Equipped with ChiroTouch, digital xray & more. Seller willing to stay for a smooth transition. For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21702 or email info@strategicdc.com.