Travel

Halloween-Themed Travel

By Nina Harada
laparent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to travel beyond your neighborhood for spooky family-fun, try one of these themed travel itineraries that will take you from land to spooky sea. Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge has a slew of spook-tacular things to do Oct. 1 – 31. From Halloween-themed yoga classes to a Trick-or-Treat trail inside the lodge, little ones are sure to have fun during their stay. Other events include a Monster Bash Dance Party, Boo Bingo and Halloween-themed grab-n-go crafts. Great Wolf Lodge has everything you need for a mini family vacation, including multiple dining options, indoor water park, arcade and themed-suites to relax after a fun-filled day. Great Wolf Lodge is located at 12681 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840.

