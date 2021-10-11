Philly Collegiate Women’s Soccer Weekly Review

Saint Joseph’s and La Salle Post A10 Wins, Villanova Gets First Big East Victory. Both La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s won conference games this by a shutout. The La Salle Explorers won on the road beating the George Washington University Colonials 1 – 0. Cameron Cox scored the winner in the 57th minute. Bella Gonsewski assisted on the golden goal. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks won on Hawk Hill 2 – 0 over the Fordham Rams. Ashley Orendac scored her third goal of the season in the 24th minute. Leia Khairy netted her first collegiate goal in the 73rd. The Villanova Wildcats posted Big East win number one defeating the Creighton Blue Jays 2 – 1 at home on a goal by Brice McInroy in the 86th minute breaking a 1-all tie. Earlier in the week the Wildcats lost 1 – 0 in double-overtime to the Providence Friars. Meg Hughes won it in the 107th minute. The Drexel Dragons tied in their CAA match at William & Mary. No goals were scored in the game. Goal Keeper Miyuki Schoyen recorded her 6th career shutout. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers lost 2 – 0 at Columbia. The Lions scored twice between the 56th and 60th minute. Goal Keeper Laurence Gladu made 7 saves on the 9 shots on goal she faced. The Temple Owls lost 2 – 1 at ECU. The Owls scored first on a goal by Emily Kavanaugh in the 17th minute. Kavanaugh leads the Owls in goals with 7 and points at 18 this season. The game winner came in the 67th minute by Tori Riggs.