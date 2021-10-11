CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Collegiate Women’s Soccer Weekly Review

By phillycollegesports
Philly College Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Joseph’s and La Salle Post A10 Wins, Villanova Gets First Big East Victory. Both La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s won conference games this by a shutout. The La Salle Explorers won on the road beating the George Washington University Colonials 1 – 0. Cameron Cox scored the winner in the 57th minute. Bella Gonsewski assisted on the golden goal. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks won on Hawk Hill 2 – 0 over the Fordham Rams. Ashley Orendac scored her third goal of the season in the 24th minute. Leia Khairy netted her first collegiate goal in the 73rd. The Villanova Wildcats posted Big East win number one defeating the Creighton Blue Jays 2 – 1 at home on a goal by Brice McInroy in the 86th minute breaking a 1-all tie. Earlier in the week the Wildcats lost 1 – 0 in double-overtime to the Providence Friars. Meg Hughes won it in the 107th minute. The Drexel Dragons tied in their CAA match at William & Mary. No goals were scored in the game. Goal Keeper Miyuki Schoyen recorded her 6th career shutout. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers lost 2 – 0 at Columbia. The Lions scored twice between the 56th and 60th minute. Goal Keeper Laurence Gladu made 7 saves on the 9 shots on goal she faced. The Temple Owls lost 2 – 1 at ECU. The Owls scored first on a goal by Emily Kavanaugh in the 17th minute. Kavanaugh leads the Owls in goals with 7 and points at 18 this season. The game winner came in the 67th minute by Tori Riggs.

phillycollegesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
George Washington
CNN

William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy