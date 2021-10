Nancy received her MBA degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010. She has a California State Vocational Teaching Credential and over 12 years’ experience teaching. Nancy also owns and operates, along with her husband, a small internet business and also sells merchandise in two brick and mortar locations. She enjoys encouraging her students to further their education and helping them to learn topics that they will use in everyday life.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO