We have a user who cannot connect to VPN. When trying to uninstall the app we get the message that another account on the computer uses it and are prevented from uninstalling. No one else is logged into the machine. I tried disabling it and enabling it , logging out username , deleting and adding back the VPN portal address. Made sure she could connect online at to our vpn download site. Downloaded new instance of Global protect at least 5 times and each time it would not repair. When trying to remove it it was saying can't remove it because another account may be using it, when I attempted to repair it ,it stated that the repair stopped even before it really started.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO