CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, MO

Election workers accused of shredding voter applications

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Officials in Georgia’s most populous county have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications. A Fulton County statement says preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing. Instead of fully processing them, they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms. Fellow employees reported the alleged actions to their supervisor Friday morning, and the two employees were fired that day. The county reported the alleged actions to the secretary of state’s office and the district attorney’s office for investigation. The county’s election operations are already under review by the state.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Voter Registration#Shredding#Associated Press Atlanta#Ap#State
CNN

William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy