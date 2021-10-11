CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLutris 0.5.9 is now available for this open-source Linux game manager program that has now added initial support for the Epic Games Store among other new options and enhancements in this new version. Lutris 0.5.9 provides initial Epic Games Store support. Given that Epic still isn't offering this platform natively...

www.phoronix.com

