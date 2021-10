LA UNION, New Mexico -- Each year the La Union Corn Maze changes the design of the maze and this year was no exception. This year’s design is a tribute to the healthcare workers who stood at the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. The La Union Corn Maze will be open until Nov. 7, with The post La Union Maze open until Nov. 7 pays tribute to health workers appeared first on KVIA.

