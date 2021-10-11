CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges for task force members in Winston Smith death

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A central Minnesota prosecutor has decided not to charge two members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force who fatally shot Winston Smith Jr., a Black man, in Minneapolis. Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan said in a letter dated last week that the task force members were justified in using deadly force. Smith was killed on June 3 as he sat in an SUV at a Minneapolis parking ramp. Authorities have said he was shot after he fired at task force members who were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation. A woman in the SUV with Smith has said she never saw him with a gun.

The Independent

Winston Smith shooting: US marshals who killed Black man won’t face charges, prosecutor says

A prosecutor has said he will not charge two members of a US Marshals Service task force who fatally shot Winston Smith Jr., a Black man, in Minneapolis in June.ABC News reports that the Minnesota prosecutor said in a letter that the task force members were justified in using deadly force when they shot Smith on June 3. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the decision on Monday.The US Marshals Service said Smith didn’t comply as they tried to arrest him for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and claimed he “produced a handgun resulting...
MinnPost

No criminal charges against officers who shot Winston Smith

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The undercover officers who fatally shot Winston ‘Boogie’ Smith Jr. atop an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp last summer won’t face criminal charges because Smith drew a handgun on them and fired, the Crow Wing County attorney announced Monday. … Smith was shot June 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northstar Violent Offender Task Force, which was attempting to arrest him on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun. He was shot in an SUV with a date atop a parking ramp in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street across from Stella’s Fish Cafe, where he had just dined and posted to social media about the experience. … Several nights of public protest followed his shooting.”
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Winston Smith's death revived scrutiny of federal body camera policies

The law enforcement shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. stirred activists already calling for broad police reforms earlier this year and sparked a fresh wave of protests near the Uptown Minneapolis site of his death. But Smith's death differed from many recent high-profile fatal police encounters in Minnesota and...
cbslocal.com

No Charges Filed Against Deputies In Fatal Shooting Of Winston Smith In Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say there will be no charges filed against the deputies who fatally shot Winston Smith in June atop a Minneapolis parking ramp. On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office disseminated the review of the case by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, which determined that the U.S. Marshal Task Force’s use of deadly force was lawful and “no criminal prosecution should be sought in this matter.”
abc17news.com

abc17news.com

