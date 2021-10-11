Judge: Prison staffing levels will be issue on DOJ lawsuit

The problem of overcrowded prisons is a dilemma that has been facing Alabama for close to a decade. It was not something that Kay Ivey created. She simply inherited the situation and the chickens have come home to roost during her tenure. To her credit, she did not hide from the issue. She has tackled it head-on with gusto and resolve. She and the legislature were and are under the gun because the U.S. Justice Department is breathing down their necks to resolve the inequities and unconstitutional conditions in our prisons.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO