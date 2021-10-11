CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has presented details of a plan that is likely to squeeze out private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord. The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients. It guarantees the government utility a market share of “at least” 54%, contradicting promises to reserve 46% for private companies. Many of the private plants were built by foreign investors under a 2013 reform.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order. It hinges on approval from the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials say they are working to address. According to a court filing late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times. Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.
MEXICO, MO
abc17news.com

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. has confirmed it plans to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. Wei said in a earnings conference call that the plan was subject to approval by TSMC’s board of directors. He said the company had a “strong commitment” from both its customers and the Japanese government. Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Plant#Shutter#Ap
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mexico promotes indigenous people as it erases memory of Columbus

Mexico is erasing symbols of Christopher Columbus as it works to give indigenous people who suffered during the Spanish colonial era a bigger say in today's world. The pro-indigenous policy also has its detractors in Mexico, with some saying symbolic steps are all very well but hard policy choices in favor of indigenous people would achieve more. 
SOCIETY
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Mexico president says foreign companies transported contraband fuel

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies have transported fuel improperly and that his government was committed to ending corruption in the private sector. Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference that “famed foreign companies” had transported fuel as contraband,...
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Bangladesh plans to build its second nuclear power plant

The Government of Bangladesh is set to build the country’s second nuclear power plant after the completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed an event to mark the installation of reactor pressure vessels at the Rooppur plant’s first unit from her official residence in Dhaka.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Mexico will reject private lithium deals even if reform bill fails -president

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will deny any proposal for private lithium concessions even if Congress rejects a government bill aiming to reserve future extraction of the metal for the state, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. At his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador stressed that Mexico’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Japan Restarts Nuclear Power Plants To Slash Emissions

Japan is set to fire up its nuclear power plants as it looks to expand its renewable energy offering amid a push to slash its emissions, its new industry minister has said today. The efforts are a bid to cut 46 per cent of its carbon output from 2013 levels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE company to build solar power plants in Iraq

Iraq has signed a contract with UAE for building up clean energy sector. They will be building five solar power plants in Iraq. Iraq has signed a contract with a company from UAE, in order to build five solar power plants. A statement was issued in the media by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wbrz.com

John Deere workers go on strike, shuttering operations at 11 U.S. plants

A number of John Deere employees are going on strike in a demand for higher wages. According to CNN, nearly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union joined the organized effort against the Illinois-based farm and construction equipment maker early Thursday morning. The average production worker at Deere...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will allow up to 800 more foreign butchers work in the U.K. on temporary visas, after farmers said a labor shortage in meat processing has caused them to cull thousands of healthy pigs. Earlier, the pork industry warned that up to 150,000 pigs could be destroyed because a lack of abattoir butchers led to a backlog of pigs ready for slaughter, and farmers were struggling to find space for the animals. It said farmers already had to kill over 6,000 healthy pigs. Britain’s government has been facing a wider labor shortage and supply chain problems brought partly by the pandemic and Britain’s exit from the European Union.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy