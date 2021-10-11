CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sooner Trio Earns Big 12 Honors

 3 days ago
Three Oklahoma football players earned weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, quarterback Caleb Williams is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, and kicker Gabe Brkic is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns, including the game-winner from 33 yards out with just three seconds left to help the Sooners beat Texas 55-48.

It’s Brooks’ fourth career Big 12 weekly award.

Williams accounted for 300 yards of total offense, the most by an OU true freshman against Texas.

Williams was 16-for-25 for 212 yards passing and two touchdowns, and rushed for 88 yards on 4 carries, with a 66-yard touchdown run.

It’s Williams’ first weekly award.

Brkic tied an OU kicker record for points in a game with 17, tying a school record with four field goals and kicking five extra points.

Brkic was honored for the second time this season.

