Coal City, IL

Lucille Quayle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOAL CITY—Lucille Quayle, 95, of Coal City, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born March 9, 1926 in Joliet, Lucille was the seventh of 14 born to Charles Joseph and Gertrude Evelyn (Howard) Haldorson. She was raised in Symerton before the family moved to a farm on Whitetie Road north of Carbon Hill. Lucille attended Carbon Hill School and went on to graduate from Coal City High School with the class of 1944. On June 25, 1949, Lucille married Royce Quayle in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, and together they made their home and raised their family in Custer Park.

#Obituary#Roman Catholic Church#Carbon Hill School#Coal City High School#The Pto Pta

