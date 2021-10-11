CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A24's 'Lamb' Is a Bonkers Icelandic Folk Tale From Hell — Here's Where it Was Filmed

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's rare that a film distribution and production company accumulates a diehard fanbase, but A24 has proven that it stands apart from the rest, as it takes chances on niche, and often bizarre, ideas. The indie entertainment company is behind some of the most beloved, thought-provoking, and downright weirdest films of the past several years, including Lady Bird, Hereditary, Midsommar, Moonlight, and Ex Machina.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
/Film

M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Inverse

Lamb review: A24's gorgeous new horror is its weirdest movie to date

Valdimar Jóhannsson knows you want to see it. Centered on the birth of a bizarre human-sheep baby raised by lonely farmers, the filmmaker’s freshman effort asks a simple, consciousness-stalking question: “What does that demon baby look like?”. A mad genius, a methodical torturer, or some combination, Jóhannsson knows when (and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noomi Rapace
891khol.org

On Set: Silence of the Lamb’s Parents

Horror is not a film genre I’m particularly drawn to. I am a movie critic, though, so I’ve seen quite a lot of it anyhow. Though I do my best to remain objective as a reviewer, I must admit the slasher end of the horror spectrum is hard for me to relate to. I struggle to find anything positive (let alone constructive) to say about those titles. The good news for me and those like me is that the horror form has consistently nurtured the other, more nuanced, side of the spectrum over the years too. Recent projects like “Midsommer,” “The Lighthouse” and “Get Out” stretch and bend the tropes beyond recognition in their pursuit of new and interesting psychological angles. Blood and jump scares aren’t always necessary, these daring films propose, because the range of what contemporary audiences will find frightening is as broad and unpredictable as the human imagination itself.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Lamb’: A24’s Folk-Horror Dramedy Delivers Unusual Plot Gimmick [Capsule]

A film like “Lamb,” with such a strange plot, at least on paper, needs to be very aware of the trappings that might come with relying too much on its central gimmick. The fact that it somewhat does is a testament to its rookie writer-director. This slight and inconsequential film has childless couple Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Gudnason), living a mundane existence in rural Iceland, making an alarming discovery in their sheep barn: a baby with the face of a lamb appears out of nowhere, part of the herd, with no explanation given whatsoever. “Lamb” is supposed to be some kind of metaphorical treatise on the anxieties of parenting — having suffered tragedy, our central couple feels invigorated, bottle-feeding the lamb baby, and cuddling her to sleep. It all has to do with Maria and Ingvar’s longing for the parenting experience, get it? The all-too-obvious metaphors get shaken up a little when Ingvar’s grotesque brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) turns up broke and bewildered, wondering “What the fuck is this?” Both eerie and deadpan, Valdimar Jóhannsson's atmospheric folk-horror-dramedy, although incredibly silly, eventually turns dark, and although stifling at times, represents an unlikely original statement. [B-]
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

The movie 'Lamb' is weird, even by A24 standards, but also haunting and beautiful

It's devilishly difficult to write about "Lamb," while at the same time skirting spoilers that would take away from the pleasure of coming into the film completely fresh. (Pleasure is not quite right: Maybe shock value mixed with a perverse sense of fear, wonder and a little eye-rolling.) That's true because the trailer gives away almost the whole thing. Heck, so does the poster, albeit in very bare-bones way. I would recommend avoiding both. Maybe even stop reading this review right now, and don't start any others.
MOVIES
The Portland Mercury

Wouldn’t Ewe Know It, A24’s New Peculiar Horror Lamb Is Outstanding

A patient slow burn of a film built around a haunting atmosphere, Lamb is an exploration of deep loss that plays out as a horrifying yet darkly comedic fable. More closely resembling a fairytale in style and execution, it is all about the desperate lengths one couple will go to ease the pain of losing all they hold dear. Defying easy categorization, Lamb lives in the horror genre while still creating its own rules. It owns its strangeness, only briefly pulling the wool over your eyes beforing diving in.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#From Hell#A24#Swedish#Icelandic
Miami Herald

‘Lamb’ review: Weirdness and beauty on an Icelandic sheep farm

It's tough to talk about "Lamb" without giving away the surprise of "Lamb." And that surprise is worth experiencing for yourself, as is this strange, delicate and oddly touching Icelandic folk tale about grieving, healing and the laws of nature. Noomi Rapace (the original "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") stars...
PETS
abc17news.com

In ‘Lamb,’ a haunting Icelandic film about motherhood

Noomi Rapace flew into Iceland to film “Lamb” on a Sunday and on Monday morning, she was literally delivering baby lambs on camera. It was an appropriately intense and bizarre start for what is certainly an intense and bizarre film in which a childless couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), discover a half lamb, half human baby in their barn and decide to raise her as their own. A24, the studio and distributor that has put out films like “Midsommar” and “The Lobster,” is now bringing the strange Icelandic tale to a wide audience. It opens Friday in North American theaters.
MOVIES
The Week

Lamb is the bonkers new A24 horror film you won't stop talking about

There's a moment in the bonkers new A24 horror film Lamb — and you'll know it exactly when you see it — that ruins the phrase "fur baby" forever. Or, at least, it ruins it assuming you were someone who could hear "fur baby" without cringing already. I was never one of those people. I do have an entire photo roll prepped on my phone for whichever unfortunate stranger next makes small talk by asking if I have pets, yet I'd never unduly elevate my obsession with my two cats by labeling it maternal.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Jigoku (1960) - Reviewed

Japanese film director Nobou Nakagawa, best known for his folk horror influenced Japanese thrillers made between the 1950s and 60s, had already built up a formidable oeuvre before arriving upon his gargantuan 1960s horror epic Jigoku aka Hell or The Sinners of Hell. Though arriving on the heels of such Japanese genre classics as the anthological Kwaidan and the erotic ghost story horror Onibaba, the film was unique at the time for being significantly more graphic in terms of blood and gore than any other Japanese horror film up to that point.
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Memo to Distributors: Buy These 2021 Fall Film Festival Standouts

As the New York Film Festival wrapped late last weekend, the bulk of the fall film festival season has now come to a close after a dizzying few weeks that saw Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and the more genre-leaning Fantastic Fest roll out in somewhat normal fashion. While some of this year’s festival lineups were understandably truncated (most notably, TIFF) and some of the buzziest titles arrived at events with distribution already in hand (as was the case with many of the biggest titles at Venice and NYFF), a number of hot titles are still looking for homes. These films...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Paolo Sorrentino Opens up about Chaos, Order and Nostalgia at the Lumière Festival

Multi-award winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino has been speaking openly about his most intimate film to date, “The Hand of God,” at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, where his upcoming Netflix film received its French premiere. Speaking at a masterclass at the century-old Comédie Odéon theater, Sorrentino confided: “I am...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Backer Among Producers Of Justin Chon’s Under-The-Radar Music Drama ‘Jamojaya’ Starring Rapper Rich Brian In Movie Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Justin Chon’s (Blue Bayou) under-the-radar music drama Jamojaya, starring rapper Rich Brian. Recently wrapped in Hawaii, the film’s producing team includes Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians) and former Columbia/TriStar head Chris Lee. Chon wrote, directed, and produced the English-language feature, which sees rising Indonesian rapper Brian make his acting debut. Chon, whose Blue Bayou recently debuted at Cannes, has previously said the project is a “break-up story” of a father and son. The film charts the fallout after the son, whose career as a rapper is about to take off, hires a U.S manager and label to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy