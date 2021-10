Deadline exclusively reported in May that Chalamet was confirmed to portray the Roald Dahl character that Gene Wilder first made famous on-screen in 1971:. "Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Sources also tell Deadline that Wonka will mark the first time Chalamet gets to show off his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers set to appear in the film. He’s been the top choice for some time but scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film."

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO