Calhoun Community College, HPD award first Clardy Memorial Scholarship

(WHNT) — Calhoun Community College and Huntsville Police have awarded the first Clardy Memorial Scholarship — honoring officers Bill Clardy and Billy Clardy III, both of whom died in the line of duty.

The inaugural scholarship was awarded to Kayla Lewis, a law enforcement officer in Huntsville. She is currently enrolled at Calhoun as a criminal justice major.

“Neither of my parents had the opportunity to attend college while growing up,” said Lewis. “They both faced so many obstacles that interfered with the chance of them furthering their education.”

As mentioned, the scholarship honors the memory of Officer Bill Clardy, who was killed in the line of duty in 1978, and his son, Billy Clardy III, who was killed in 2019. It was created specifically to provide an opportunity for an officer to get an associate’s degree in a criminal justice-related field.

“My career path has taken me into many directions and I was so thankful when I got the call that I was accepted into the Huntsville Police Academy,” Lewis continued. “This scholarship was the financial support I needed to pursue my life-long dream.”

According to Calhoun Foundation Director Johnette Davis, the annual scholarship fund has reached $12,000.

Those interested in donating to the fund can still do so by contacting Calhoun’s Foundation Office at 256-306-4823. To learn more about the Clardy Memorial Scholarship, visit calhoun.edu/give .

