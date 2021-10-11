William Jesse Simmons, 87, widower to Carolyn Wallace Simmons and Bonnie Balderson passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. He was born in Fayette County on March 31, 1934 to the late Amanda Oliver and William Edward Simmons. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington and was a lifelong member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. William was a man of faith, and he lived it everyday. William was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Square D Company as a press operator, he took on a position driving medications to home bound patients for Infusion Partners of Lexington. William danced his way through many years as a member of various square dance clubs. He loved hanging out with friends and family and sharing a meal with anyone, anytime. William considered himself overly blessed and constantly donated to organizations. He and his wife opened their home to over 100 foster children spanning a 6-year period. Although William loved spending time on his farm, his greatest joy came from time spent with his grandchildren.