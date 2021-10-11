9 Ideas for Fireplace Built-Ins That Boost Character and Increase Storage

The Honest Broker: Offsite Storage Demand Increasing. Developments that are governed by a Homeowner Association (HOA) or Condo Association have increasingly placed restrictions on types of vehicles, or other forms of transportation that can park within their community’s boundaries. The restriction or prohibition of trucks, motorcycles, boats, trailers, and recreational vehicles allowed to park have led to a demand to seek alternatives for a secure alternative. The extensive rise of storage facilities dotting our cities has shown that this alternative has become the solution. The better storage companies are walled or fenced, are secured by gate access via a code or card, has 24/7 camera surveillance or possibly manned by security guards. It provides a safe place to “park” them until you’re ready to use it.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO