Richard “Butch” Joseph, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021. Butch was born in Bowling Green, OH to Donald and Esther (Greive) Joseph. In 1986 he married Judith Van Wormer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy and his parents Donald and Esther. Butch is survived by his brother Roger (Sue), long time companion Linda Holman, and countless nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO