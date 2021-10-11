CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No more construction bans, reduced design liability: What builders need to know about new Texas laws

By Michelle Pitcher
 3 days ago
Numerous new laws were passed in the latest state legislature that impact the construction sector in Texas. Many have been cheered by advocates for simplifying the building process. One bill that just took effect removes contractors’ liability for design defects. "What this law does, in my mind, it kind of evens the playing field," one attorney says about one of the many changes. Click through for more info on that law and others.

