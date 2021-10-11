CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Tech Startup YData Secures $2.7 Million in Funding to Fast-Track International Expansion

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYData created the first data-centric development solution to combine data discovery, improvement, and scale in one unique environment. YData, the European tech startup that created the first data preparation platform to accelerate the development of AI solutions, has successfully closed a Seed funding round worth $2.7 million to fast-track its expansion across Europe and North America.

