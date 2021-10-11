AI Tech Startup YData Secures $2.7 Million in Funding to Fast-Track International Expansion

The online portal provides personalized, on-demand services, enabling access to Windward’s advanced risk insights to all maritime companies, no matter the size. Windward, the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced the launch of the Windward Online Portal. The online portal provides on-demand services for shipowners and all maritime stakeholders, including an alert system, bill of lading (BOL) verification, credit checks, and compliance certificates. The portal allows companies of all sizes to be aware of risks associated with their vessels and the vessels of potential business partners as well as any maritime business activity, enabling them to vet business opportunities and vessels quickly and efficiently.

