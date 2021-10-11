CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gastro Obscura Will Unveil The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine in NYC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the release of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, the curious culinary book by Atlas Obscura co-founder and co-author Dylan Thuras, the inspiring and eccentric community-powered website will debut a vending machine filled with unusual items at Union Square’s FREEHOLD In The Park restaurant. It will be on site from the afternoon of 14 October through the end of day on Sunday, 17 October, and filled with delicious yet unexpected international foods and beverages that range from the tastebud-manipulating miracle berries to canned bread and the Rwandan super spice akabanga. Read more about the pop-up at Atlas Obscura or swing by if you’re NYC-based. After the Big Apple, the vending machine will travel to Chicago and Portland.

