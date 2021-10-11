Home Sales Are Sizzling in These Sarasota-Manatee Neighborhoods
Like everybody else, I’ve been following the local real estate headlines the past year with amazement—and some worry. But nothing prepared me for the sale of a perfectly pleasant, 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath 1962-era Florida ranch home on an OK lot in a neighborhood near mine that sold late last summer for $1.2 million—23 percent over ask—in just one day. (The asking price alone was an eye-popping $975,000, as it had previously sold in late 2019 for $650,000.)www.sarasotamagazine.com
