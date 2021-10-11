The Marine Technology Society Announces its 2021 Award Recipients

Recognizing engineers, scientists, technologists, policymakers, educators, and students who have made a significant impact on the profession or in their community. The Marine Technology Society has announced its 2021 Award Winners. The diverse field of individual recipients—students, young professionals, career professionals, international programs—have distinguished themselves in their work, through technological accomplishment, volunteer service, or mentorship. In addition, MTS is honoring a company for its outstanding contribution for the advancement in a marine technology and our MTS Sections who are foundational to the advancement of the MTS mission. Our awardees work with unfailing commitment to tackle problems that impact our globally connected society in real and tangible ways that many people aren’t fully aware of. The awards will be presented at OCEANS 2021 San Diego-Porto.