BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage Receives Highest Star Rating From Medicare

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage, a subsidiary of BayCare, received a Five-Star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for providing high quality service to its members. As a newer plan, BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage had the default CMS standard rating of 3.5 during its first three years of operation.

"We're proud to be a Five-Star Medicare Advantage plan," said Nancy Horstmann, President of BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage. "We have an extraordinary group of team members dedicated to the health care needs of our members and the Medicare-eligible community in the Tampa Bay area."

CMS determines Medicare Advantage star ratings based on performance feedback and satisfaction surveys from members and health care providers. BayCarePlus is one of the few Medicare Advantage plans in the region to receive this Five-Star ranking.

"It's rare that a newer plan earns a Five-Star rating in its first assessment year," Horstmann said. "This goes to show the emphasis on clinical quality and the positive member experience for our BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage members."

BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage (HMO) products, established by BayCare in 2018, are available to Medicare residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties. These plans were created to help the local community receive easy access to high quality, affordable health care. BayCarePlus serves more than 11,000 Medicare-eligible residents throughout the four-county area.

About BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage BayCarePlus Medicare Advantage is a subsidiary of BayCare Health System, a leading not-for-profit health care system with 15 hospitals and hundreds of other locations in the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. BayCarePlus launched its first products, two Medicare Advantage (HMO) plans in Oct. 2018. The plans are available to Medicare-eligible residents in four Florida counties. For more information, visit BayCarePlus.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycareplus-medicare-advantage-receives-highest-star-rating-from-medicare-301397297.html

SOURCE BayCare Health System

