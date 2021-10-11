CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Fourth Quarter Dividends On Series B Preferred Stock And Series T Preferred Stock

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of 2021, equal to a quarterly rate of $15.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Dividends"). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series T Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of 2021, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.384375 per share (the "Series T Preferred Dividends").

The Series B Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $5.00 per share to be paid on Friday, November 5, 2021 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Monday, October 25, 2021; $5.00 per share to be paid on Friday, December 3, 2021 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021; and $5.00 per share to be paid on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The Series T Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $0.128125 per share to be paid on Friday, November 5, 2021 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Monday, October 25, 2021; $0.128125 per share to be paid on Friday, December 3, 2021 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021; and $0.128125 per share to be paid on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Thursday, December 23, 2021. Newly-issued shares of Series T Preferred Stock held for only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series T Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated November 13, 2019.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.  Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-brg-announces-fourth-quarter-dividends-on-series-b-preferred-stock-and-series-t-preferred-stock-301397222.html

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Consumer Staple Stocks for Dividends and Growth

Consumer staples stocks are a good source of stable dividends and steady growth from year to year. Businesses that sell products or services that consumers need in everyday life tend to have steady growth, even with the economy is in a recession. These companies are then able to provide dividends...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Early 3Q Bank Earnings Encouraging but Other Sectors Needed to Improve Markets

George Seay, CEO at Annandale Capital, joined Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” to talk about the state of the markets following some promising Q3 earnings from the banking sector. He noted that while early reports from institutions like Bank of America and Wells Fargo show a positive movement, stocks overall have been flat for some time due to the sector. "If you look at the bank stocks they've basically just been treading water and they've been leading the market so that's why the market's been super flat," he said. "So we're going to have to see moves in other sectors of the economy for the market to continue to stay strong and move higher.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Sec#Dividend#Global Economy#Bluerock Residential#Nyse American#Brg#Company#The Board Of Directors#Series T Preferred Stock
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks That Could Produce 10X Returns

Financial technology, or fintech, is a rapidly evolving industry with no shortage of impressive and disruptive companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss two fintech companies they think have the best potential to produce 10X returns over the next several years.
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) from $575 to $550. Domino's shares rose 0.3% to close at $477.48 on Thursday. Wells Fargo lowered Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) price target from $150 to $140. Ralph Lauren shares rose 1.5% to close at $117.92 on Thursday.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Newell Brands To Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - Get Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Report today announced its third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released Friday, October 29, 2021, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
TheStreet

VIQ Solutions Provides Updated Growth Plans, Revised Third Quarter 2021 Outlook And Financial Outlook For Full Years 2021 And 2022

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today provides an update on its growth plans, updated outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and financial outlook for the full years 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the Company announces it will host an analyst and investor call today at 11:00 A.M. ET to discuss further details. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI.UN) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its trust units ("Units") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. RioCan's normal course issuer bid will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
TheStreet

DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable December 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy