Global Nitrile Gloves Market Report 2021: Manufacturers Focus On Biodegradable Gloves And Other Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrile Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $57.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nitrile Gloves estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period. Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.8% CAGR to reach US$59.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.6% share of the global Nitrile Gloves market.

The market received a considerable push from the COVID-19 outbreak that created exponential demand for nitrile gloves. Infection risk and implementation of strict hygiene protocols established nitriles gloves as a compelling option as these gloves play an important role in preventing spread of the infection while keeping laboratory and medical procedures sanitary. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2026

The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 22.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.The pandemic has led to remarkable spike in personal protective equipment demand from the healthcare industry and the general public. The scenario made it extremely challenging for manufacturers and other businesses to maintain desirable stock for ensuring employee safety. While the initial focus was on notable shortage of N95 masks, the short supply and escalating unit prices of nitrile gloves emerged as major concerns.

Majority of hospitals and healthcare facilities were left struggling with shortage of medical-grade gloves rather than protective gowns and face masks. While significant shortages of essential items such as face masks, respirators and disinfecting wipes led to safety concerns, the sudden drop in availability of nitrile gloves remains a formidable challenge for healthcare facilities that rely heavily on these gloves owing to their high durability along with puncture- and chemical-resistant nature.Disposable nitrile gloves experienced a dramatic incline in global demand amid COVID-19 that grew three-fold in 2020. The incredible increase in demand was witnessed over a short span due to high use by healthcare professionals and the implementation of strict hygiene protocols. In addition, various health systems and government entities started stockpiling for dealing with another wave of the pandemic. Majority of healthcare facilities globally reported notable drop in supply of medical-grade gloves.

While global demand associated with nitrile gloves touched the 500 billion plus mark in 2020, manufacturers were able to product just 370 billion units. Meanwhile, the nitrile gloves market also faced supply challenges as pandemic disrupted production at various facilities.

While nitrile glove manufacturers are working at their full capacity, the supply has been unable to match the demand since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. The gap is affecting a large number of end-users, including healthcare professionals and other industrial users.In addition, there is stark shortage of nitrile gloves across various US states, indicating significant mismatch between demand and supply. The global demand for nitrite gloves is anticipated to remain unabated in the coming months on account of increasing need for protection to healthcare professionals as well as general public and workers across different industry verticals.

Furthermore, the announcement of COVID-19 vaccination programs across different countries is poised to provide a significant impetus to global demand for these gloves. Healthcare and government organizations conducting these vaccination programs are required to ensure sufficient availability of nitrile gloves for medical professionals intended to administer the COVID-19 to people for desirable hand hygiene and protection. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis
  • Industry Faces a Staggering Demand-Supply Gap
  • Factors Responsible for Unwavering Demand
  • Reasons for Supply Shortage
  • Nitrile Gloves Shortage and Production Challenges in the US
  • Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude
  • Nitrile Gloves Enjoy Increasing Uptake on Expense of Powdered Latex Gloves
  • Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
  • Outlook
  • Factors Hampering Growth
  • Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth
  • Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth
  • Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth
  • Global Production Landscape
  • Manufacturers Ramp up Production Capacity to Meet Surging Demand for Nitrile Gloves
  • Competition
  • Select Nitrile Gloves Project Expansions

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 190 Featured)

  • 3M Company
  • Adventa Berhad
  • Ansell Healthcare
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Dynarex Corporation
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd
  • Rubberex
  • Supermax Corporation Berhad
  • Top Glove Corporation Berhad
  • United Glove Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Nitrile Glove Frenzy & Skyrocketing Prices: A Lucrative Opportunity for Suppliers
  • Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
  • Spectrum of Salient Drivers Augmenting Growth of Medical Nitrile Gloves Market
  • Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds
  • Increasing Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries
  • Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves
  • Vinyl Hybrid Gloves Gain Traction
  • Rise in Adoption of Textured Nitrile Gloves
  • Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market
  • Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector
  • The Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region
  • Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand
  • Nitrile Gloves Find Broader Uptake in Automotive Industry
  • Industry Witnesses Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile Gloves
  • Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves
  • Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations
  • Select Innovations
  • Counterfeit Gloves Entering the Supply Chain Form a Major issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f752rp

