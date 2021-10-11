CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PenFed Credit Union President & CEO James Schenck Receives Association Of The United States Army's John W. Dixon Award

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced its President and CEO James Schenck received the Association of the United States Army's John W. Dixon Award. The Dixon Award was established in 1989 and is presented annually to one individual for "distinguished service in the industrial community resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense." Schenck's award was presented at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition Oct. 11 in Washington, D.C.

"On behalf of PenFed's employees and volunteers who serve the national defense community, I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the Association of the U.S. Army," said Schenck. "During my seven years as CEO, while PenFed's membership has grown from 1.4 million to 2.4 million, we are so proud of serving our national defense community—the men and women and their families who sacrifice so much to keep us free. This award recognizes PenFed Credit Union's outstanding service to our core membership base, as well as the PenFed Foundation's contributions to active duty military, veterans, families and caregivers."

Schenck also serves as the CEO of the PenFed Foundation, which has raised over $40 million to help military veterans heal their wounds, pay their bills, own their first homes, and start their own businesses.

In addition to his work with PenFed, Schenck volunteers on the board of Armed Services Arts Partnership and supports dozens of other organizations contributing to our national defense.

Among the most recent charitable causes supported by PenFed Credit Union and the PenFed Foundation:

  • Air Force Association, securing scholarships for young aviators;
  • America's Vet Dogs, training service dogs for disabled veterans;
  • Home Base, providing innovative wellness programs for all kinds of veterans;
  • Marine Scholarship Fund, securing scholarships for children of Marines killed in Kabul;
  • National Military Family Association and Our Military Kids, delivering resources for military families;
  • Pritzker Military Museum, preserving military history;
  • Segs 4 Vets, building mobility devices for disabled veterans;
  • Serve Our Willing Warriors, providing a respite home for wounded warriors at a retreat in Haymarket, Virginia;
  • wear blue: run to remember, supporting families of veterans killed in the line of duty
  • Women's National Memorial, recognizing the service of females in the Armed Forces;
  • Wreaths Across America, honoring the memories of veterans who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms.

Schenck served in the U.S. Army as an Aviation Officer for 13 years. After graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Schenck flew Black Hawk helicopters in Korea and trained other U.S. Army aviators as a night vision goggle instructor pilot.

After being selected by the Army to attend Harvard Business School, Schenck went to back to West Point to teach Economics and Finance at the U.S. Military Academy. He was assigned to the Pentagon to serve on the Army Staff in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans, and was later selected to serve as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army. Schenck received the Legion of Merit for his contribution to the Army by overseeing creation of the $453 million Army University Access Online educational initiative. He was selected by HillVets as one of the nation's 100 most influential and impactful veterans.

About PenFed Credit UnionEstablished in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. To learn more, visit www.penfed.org.

A bout PenFed FoundationFounded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The Credit Union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-president--ceo-james-schenck-receives-association-of-the-united-states-armys-john-w-dixon-award-301397290.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana State University Federal Credit Union Names President/CEO

Indiana State University Federal Credit Union has promoted Marie Shanks to president and chief executive officer. She has spent her entire career with the credit union, beginning as a student worker in 1982 to being named executive vice president. Shanks is vice-chair of the Indiana State University Foundation Board of Directors.
INDIANA STATE
mercerme.com

Union Fire Company and Rescue Squad receives service award

Representatives of the Washington Crossing Historic Park Friends (WCHP-PA) presented their Long Term Service award to the Union Fire Company and Rescue Squad at the Company’s meeting earlier this month. The award was presented in recognition of the many years the Company has provided marine rescue support at the annual reenactment of General Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware River that is held annually on Christmas Day.
UNION, NJ
southsoundbiz.com

Kitsap Credit Union Wins Two 2021 Credit Union National Association Awards

The Credit Union National Association has awarded Kitsap Credit Union the 2021 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award and the 2021 Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award. The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award is given to one credit union that has shown its social responsibility through projects...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
American Banker

Capital Credit Union in Wisconsin names new CEO

Capital Credit Union in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has named Laurie Butz as its new president and CEO. The $2.1 billion-asset credit union announced Thursday that Butz, a senior vice president at Community First Credit Union in Appleton, Wisconsin, will take the helm in early November. Its current president and CEO, Tom Young, will stay on to advise Butz during the transition period until his retirement at the end of this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
andnowuknow.com

Former President and CEO of the Texas International Produce Association John McClung Passes Away

MISSION, TX - It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of a distinguished industry member this past weekend. Former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) John McClung passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Even a decade after his retirement, McClung is still regarded for his many achievements during the course of his indelible career.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

ISU Federal Credit Union announces new President, CEO to start Oct. 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the upcoming retirement of former President and CEO, Trent Kerr, the Indiana State University Federal Credit Union Board of Directors announced Friday that Marie “Sam” Shanks will be the new President and CEO of ISUFCU starting Oct. 1. Shanks has worked at ISUFCU for...
INDIANA STATE
reviewjournal.com

United Way of Southern Nevada names next president and CEO

Las Vegas native Julian High has been appointed President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, the organization announced Thursday. “With decades of experience in driving change and raising the bar for nonprofits and for-profit organizations, Julian High is well-equipped to bring meaningful change as United Way of Southern Nevada’s President and CEO,” board chair Ann Simmons Nicholson said in a letter to community members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Veteran#Tysons#The Dixon Award#Penfed Credit Union#The Penfed Foundation#Air Force Association#Marine Scholarship Fund#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

US Navy says sailors who refuse vaccine will be expelled

The US Navy said Thursday that personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be expelled from the force, ahead of the November 28 deadline for the injection. "With Covid-19 vaccines now mandatory for all military members, the Navy has announced plans to start processing for discharge those who refuse vaccination without a pending or approved exemption," it said in a statement. It was the first clear indication by the Pentagon of what would happen to service members who reject the vaccines, which became mandatory at the end of August. Until now military officials had avoided answering what would happen to those who refuse to be vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spacecoastdaily.com

Community Credit Union’s Dan Kelley Joins Eastern Florida State College Foundation Board of Directors

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College Foundation announced the addition of Dan Kelley to its board of directors. Kelley is the Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Community Credit Union. He joined CCU in 2018 to provide facilities oversite, team member development, market share growth, and executive-level leadership for branches.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC4

Navajo Nation to distribute ARPA funds to help rebuild their community

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – The Navajo Nation announced their plan to allocate Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) they received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).  The U.S. Treasury awarded the tribe a total appropriation of $2,079,461,464. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law March 11, 2021. It provided $350 billion […]
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy