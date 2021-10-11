CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming To A Campus Near You: Chili's Launches Its First College Ambassador Program

 Oct. 11, 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School is back in session and you know that Chili's® Grill & Bar has the cure for all the foods you crave. We want to make it even easier for our collegiate Chili's fans to connect with us, so starting today we're giving y'all the chance to become our partners to spread the word about why you love Chili's; and why everyone else should too. Whether you're looking to celebrate after Saturday's big game or stress eat some comfort food in between studying for midterms (this is a judgement free zone, no worries), we've got you covered any day of the week. We're picking 50 lucky fans to join our elite league of ambassadors. Sound like fun to you? Keep reading to get the deets on perks and find out how you can make the cut!

What kind of perks do ambassadors get access to?

  • Limited-edition ambassador merch like backpacks, T-shirts, water bottles and more, created exclusively for this program and valued at nearly $400 for each ambassador
  • Additional limited-edition Chili's merch and gift cards to give away on campus
  • More opportunities to win huge prizes throughout the school year (sorry, no spoiler alerts)

How to apply:Aspiring ambassadors can apply for one of the coveted roles by filling out the application found here now through October 18. Just tell us why you want to join in on the #ChilisLove and share your social media handles. Sorry private peeps, but all social profiles have to be public to get in on the action here. Space is limited, so the only rushing you have to do is to the sign-up page before the deadline and give us your best reason to choose you. Judging will be based on your submission's relevance to the contest theme, your passion for our brand, and creativity of your open-ended response and social media platforms. Winners will be selected and notified by November 1. Complete rules for this College Ambassador contest can be found here.

It doesn't get any better than a Chilified campus, are we right? (That was rhetorical, obviously.) We can't wait to meet our new besties, so get with the (ambassador) program and get those applications submitted! No all-nighters in the library necessary.

About Chili's® Grill & BarHi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - Get Brinker International, Inc. Report. We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $88 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coming-to-a-campus-near-you-chilis-launches-its-first-college-ambassador-program-301397298.html

SOURCE Chili's® Grill & Bar

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

