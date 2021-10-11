CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Europe And Asia Data Centre Developments Report 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Developments in Europe and Asia - Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre Developments in Europe - 2021 Onwards

The analyst finds a new third-party Data Centre Space under development of over 1.6 million m2 with investment of a total of Euro 15 billion from 2021 to 2023.

The Data Centre Developments in Europe - 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across seventeen European Countries (including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the analyst's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe collated at the end of May 2021.

The analyst calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of almost 1.6 million m2 and over 2,900 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.

The report reveals that compared with 2020, there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified 105 build outs as of mid-2021, up from 70 in January 2021.

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty-two - followed by Germany with fifteen and now Spain with ten, followed by France and Italy with eight facilities,

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2021 Onwards

The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eleven Asian Countries (including: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using the analyst's unique database of third-party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at the end of December 2020.

The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified over fifty build outs as of the start of 2021 - making a significant cent year on year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0gazb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-and-asia-data-centre-developments-report-2021-301397117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
Street.Com

United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

The Bitcoin mining crackdown has obviously slowed the practice in the country, but mining in China has been so dominant over the years that it seemed unimaginable that another country would begin to produce a majority of the hashrate. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

AOFEX Launches Its India Branch to Develop the South Asia Market

On October 15, 2021, AOFEX officially launches its India Branch to develop the South Asia market and to accelerate its globalization. AOFEX clearly knows that its development is closely tied to its users. To express the gratitude to our users, AOFEX distributes 200,000 USDT in the launch of its new branch, to mark this new milestone. For details, see the official announcement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centres#Researchandmarkets Com#Euro 15 Billion#European#Asian
Reuters

China Evergrande owes $28 mln for Changchun land, city govt says

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK)owes the equivalent of $28 million for land in the northeastern city of Changchun it bought in June, municipal authorities said. Evergrande bought the land through local developer Changchun Jitao Real Estate Development Co for 601 million yuan...
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

Asia Pacific business leaders are using data to adapt to workplace shifts

SINGAPORE (Oct 13): Business leaders in Asia Pacific have largely offset concerns about changed working conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic, by leaning more heavily on data to inform decision making. Despite moving into a largely virtual working environment, regional businesses that increased data use were more than twice as likely...
ECONOMY
Variety

Disney’s Localization Strategy in Asia Explained by Luke Kang (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney unveiled its largest ever commitment to local language content production in Asia on Thursday at a series of in-person, hybrid and fully online showcase events. The product reveals follow the launch of Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in some Asian territories, while in other Asian markets they are a teaser of what is yet to come. Disney’s Asia-Pacific president Luke Kang explained to Variety the strategy behind the local language initiatives, and brushed aside Marvel’s current difficulties in China. Variety: What is the strategy behind these local content moves? Kang: “We are being led by the consumer. Consumers are telling...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Indonesia
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
International Atomic Energy Agency

NUTEC Plastics: Roundtable for Europe, Central Asia Focuses on Nuclear Solutions to Plastic Pollution

From food packaging and clothing to transport, health care and energy, plastic is an integral part of our everyday lives. Plastic’s utility and ubiquity, however, comes at a price. Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing global problems from an environmental point of view, said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at a discussion last week with partners from Europe and Central Asia.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Oracle opens first of 2 cloud data centres in Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Oracle on Wednesday opened the first of two planned public cloud centres in Israel, which will enable companies and other Israeli customers to keep their data on local servers and not be reliant on other countries. The data centre, nine floors underground in one of Jerusalem’s technology...
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Dutch data centres feel the pinch of electricity price surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Surging electricity prices are hurting smaller data centre operators in the Netherlands, an industry association said on Monday as it called for financial support from the government. The Dutch Data Center Association asked political leaders to cap electricity prices, provide corporate tax breaks or introduce subsidies in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Data Centre Security Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

Every year, businesses are incurring significant losses due to cyber attacks they are losing money, customers and their reputation Data centre security refer to the virtual technologies and physical practices used to prevent a data centre from external attacks and threats. It is a facility that saves IT infrastructure, comprised of networked workstations and storage used to create, process, and store large amounts of data. Use of data centre can offer various services including data storage, recovery and backup, data management and networking. The demand for data centre security is booming owing to Increasing data traffic arising from a multitude of devices is driving the growth of data centres.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Russia to boost gas supplies to Europe - report

Russia is to set to boost gas supplies to Europe amid soaring wholesale prices, it was reported on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Russian president Vladimir Putin said the country would increase supplies to the continent, including via Ukraine, in response to the energy crisis, and that Russia “stood ready” to stabilise the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

ST Telemedia GDC to enter Japan market with two data centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has unveiled plans for two facilities in Tokyo, marking its foray into Japan's data centre market. It points to the country's strong focus on 5G and digital developments as key growth drivers. The Singapore-based data centre vendor would lease the two sites from...
WORLD
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Continue to Soar in the US, Asia and Europe – How Far Can it Go?

Demand/supply imbalance continues to elevate gas prices (EU, US and Asia) US storage remains below 5 year average ahead of tomorrow’s EIA storage update. Inflation and rising commodity prices in general have been hot topics during the latter half of 2021. Rising oil and natural gas prices have been thrust into the mix and threaten the pace of the global recovery as higher electricity/fuel costs filter their way down to the consumer via higher prices.
TRAFFIC
theregister.com

Singtel outlines ambitions to become an ASEAN data centre power player

Singapore-based telecoms provider Singtel is selling a huge chunk of its Australia Tower Network (ATN) to fund its 5G rollout, and beef up its data centre holdings. 70 percent of ATN's 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites will change hands for AU$1.9 billion (US$1.38B), A$500 million (US$363M) of which is earmarked as a return of capital by ATN to Singtel and the same amount again will be used to repay ATN's loans to Optus – Singtel's Australian telco subsidiary.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Competition can boost firm productivity to support a resilient recovery in Europe and Central Asia

Few firms or businesses in Europe and Central Asia escaped the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many experienced decreased sales, output and productivity, especially at the onset of the crisis, due to sudden supply and demand shocks caused by the necessary lockdowns and movement restrictions. Smaller firms were among those worst impacted.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Airtel Unit Nxtra to Invest $673m to Triple Data-centre Capacity

Bharti Airtel has unveiled a refreshed brand identity ‘Nxtra by Airtel’ for its data centre business and outlined investment plans to significantly scale up its data centre network to serve the requirements of India’s fast growing digital economy. Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centres in India....
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

New Aftermarket Innovations Being Developed in Europe

European research organizations and startup accelerators have been busy developing a variety of new technologies with applications for the aftermarket. These projects range from automation technologies to make the work of aircraft technicians more efficient to preparing the aviation industry for... New Aftermarket Innovations Being Developed in Europe is part...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy