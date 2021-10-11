CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

26-Year-Old Man Arrested For February Tampa Homicide

By Danielle Shockey
 3 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – On February 6, 2021, at 11:12 p.m. Tampa Police Communications began receiving calls of a person shot at the 2300 block of E. 9th Ave.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that a change of clothes was located nearby after a search of the area.

In April, FDLE ran a DNA analysis on the items found near the crime scene.

In August, results of the DNA on the clothing matched defendant Jaime Scott, 26, who was out of jail on probation.

Homicide detectives were able to link Scott to the evidence and clothing located at the homicide scene. Following, an arrest warrant was obtained for Scott.

On October 10,, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Scott on his active arrest warrants without incident.

Jaime Lee Scott is charged with 1st-degree Murder Premeditated, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story when more details are released.

