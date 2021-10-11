CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Suspends Mark Few 3 Games For DUI

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence. The school made the announcement before the Bulldogs’ kickoff event. Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31 against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9 versus Dixie State. Few’s first game will be Nov. 13 against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams. Few apologized for his “regretful decision.”

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12 Aiming to Build on 2021 NCAA Tournament Run

The Pac-12 enters a new season buoyed by the league's accomplishments in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The conference turned heads with three teams reaching the Elite Eight and UCLA playing in the Final Four. Now it’s time to take that next step and consistently do well in March. The conference is again loaded with talent headed into the 2021-22 season, led by UCLA. The deep runs last spring have boosted the confidence of teams across the league that they can do it, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mercury Even WNBA Finals With 91-86 Overtime Win Over Sky

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky. Griner kept the Mercury within reach of Chicago during a sluggish start and brought the Phoenix Suns players sitting courtside to their feet with her second career playoff dunk in the first quarter. She scored on a turnaround jump to help give Phoenix a late four-point lead in regulation, but just missed blocking Courtney Vandersloot’s tying layup with 4.4 seconds left. Taurasi opened overtime with a four-point play and added a 3-pointer that put Phoenix up 89-86 with 1:24 left. Skylar Diggins-Smith, who had 13 points and 12 assists, sealed it on a layup with 12.8 seconds left.
BASKETBALL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ray Fosse, Barreled by Rose at ’70 All-Star Game, Dies at 74

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ray Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74. Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, said in a statement online that Fosse died Wednesday after a 16-year bout with cancer. Fosse was a budding talent for Cleveland when he made his first All-Star team as a 23-year-old in 1970, the same year he hit .307 with a career-high 18 homers and won the first of two Gold Gloves. Rose barreled over him to score the winning run in the 12th inning of the exhibition at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium. Fosse fractured and separated his left shoulder, and he told The Associated Press in 2015 his body still ached 45 years later.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Revolving Door at CB Spins Again as Seahawks Waive Flowers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Cornerback Tre Flowers has been released by the Seattle Seahawks as they struggle to find the right combination at the position. Flowers started the first three games but was benched in favor of Sidney Jones after Minnesota dissected Seattle’s secondary in Week 3. Coach Pete Carroll raved about Flowers’ performance in earning the starting job during training camp but didn't have many answers on why his standing changed so quickly. The entire cornerback situation remains unsettled five weeks into the regular season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington Basketball
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bigger, Better, Portland Trailblazers Ready to Roll!

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't make any splashy offseason deals but star Damian Lillard believes the team is in a better place heading into a new season. The Blazers' biggest move was parting ways with coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons. Portland replaced him with Chauncey Billups, who has no prior experience as an NBA head coach. The team's nucleus of Lillard, guard CJ McCollum and center Jusuf Nurkic remains intact but Portland shored up the roster with the addition of Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and Ben McLemore.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia Ready to Guide Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rich Bisaccia, now in his 20th season as an NFL coach, is the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Bisaccia steps in for Jon Gruden, who resigned Monday after reports surfaced of emails he sent that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Bisaccia, general manager Mike Mayock and quarterback Derek Carr all said Wednesday it's time to move forward with plenty of time left in the season and a good football team they all believe can make the postseason.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Lakers Debut Their New ‘Big 3′ in 111-99 Loss to Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have finally put newly acquired guard Russell Westbrook on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All three scored in double digits in about 30 minutes of play during a 111-99 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis scored 20, James 17 and Westbrook 10 to go with 10 rebounds. Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls the Lakers' trio a “fascinating combination” and says he's sure the whole league is interested to see how they coalesce this season. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points.
NBA
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Start of the Season is Here! Release the Kraken!

(AP) — The NHL season gets under way Tuesday night with a pair of games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship banner before facing Pittsburgh. The Seattle Kraken will play their first regular-season game on the road at Vegas. The games will kick off the NHL's first full, 82-game season since 2018-19 and there are more games than ever, thanks to the Kraken: 1,312 in all. The league will also take a break in February so its players can travel to China for the Olympics.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Few
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dodgers Beat Giants 7-2, Force Decisive Game 5 in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division Series. The 107-win Giants host the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series. The wild-card Dodgers managed just five hits during a 1-0 loss in Game 3 to put the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. Los Angeles had that many by the second inning Tuesday and pounded out 12 in all to back a brief but effective outing from Walker Buehler on three days’ rest.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dave Hakstol Hopes for Rebound Success with Expansion Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Dave Hakstol's latest coaching stop is a massive undertaking leading the expansion Seattle Kraken. He's hoping for a rebound in his coaching career. He was fired midway through his fourth season in his first stop as an NHL head coach in Philadelphia following a successful run at the Universtiy of North Dakota. He also spent time as an assistant in Toronto. He must take players who have never played together and mold Seattle into a competitive team in its first year. The season opener is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pederson 3-run HR, Braves Blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS Lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson enhanced his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0. That gave the Braves a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series. Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game. Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday. Pederson’s homer in the fifth inning was his second of the series. He singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs. Pederson has hit 11 postseason home runs in his career.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

M-V-Free! Freeman HR Sends Braves to NLCS, 5-4 Over Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games to one. Atlanta advances to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line. The Braves haven't been to the World Series since 1999, and haven't won it all since 1995.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Ap#Lewis Clark State#Dixie State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12’s Top Game This Week

(AP) — Stanford plays at No. 22 Arizona State in the Pac-12's top game this week. Both teams are coming off impressive wins. The Cardinal scored the tying touchdown on an untimed play on their way to beating No. 8 Oregon 31-24 in overtime. The Sun Devils picked up one of their best wins under coach Herm Edwards, knocking off then-No. 20 UCLA 42-23. Oregon State plays at Washington State, Utah is at USC, and UCLA plays at Arizona in a light slate in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

NWSL Players Pause Games, Recognize 2 Who Alleged Misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.
PORTLAND, OR
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Expect to be Active and Spend After 90-win Season

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto says the team's ownership has provided assurances he can be aggressive in improving the club during the offseason. The Mariners nearly ended their 20-year playoff drought and were in the AL wild-card race until the final day of the regular season. The Mariners will spend this offseason trying to build on their unexpected playoff push. Seattle wants to see if moves in free agency or trades can add needed punch to the offense and possibly land another couple of arms for the starting rotation.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kraken Feel Solid With Duo of Grubauer, Driedger in Goal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are going into their first NHL season with the idea that having two top goalies is going to be crucial to their success. Free-agent signing Philipp Grubauer will almost certainly be in net when Seattle takes the ice for its first game Tuesday against Vegas. He was the team's biggest financial investment in the offseason. He's expected to rotate starts during the season with Chris Driedger. Driedger played 23 games for Florida and had a 2.07 goals against average last season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Aces Rout Mercury 93-76 to Even WNBA Semifinals at 2-all

PHOENIX (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all. The Aces got off to a good start for the first time in three games and ran away from the Mercury with a 26-2 run to start the third quarter. A’Ja Wilson bounced back a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas shot 11 of 22 from 3 to set up a decisive Game 5 Friday in Las Vegas. The winner faces the Chicago Sky after they took out the Connecticut Sun in four games. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.
BASKETBALL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12’s CFP Chances not Quite Dead Even After Oregon Loss

The kneejerk reaction to Oregon’s loss to Stanford was that the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff hopes were gone. But that's not quite the case. The conference still has a shot to get a team into the playoff for the first time since 2017, though the road definitely got a lot tougher with Stanford’s 31-24 overtime win over the Ducks. The conference hasn’t won a playoff game since Oregon reached the title game in 2014. The Pac-12′s last national championship in football was by Southern California in 2004, a title that was later vacated by the BCS due to NCAA sanctions.
OREGON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Matt Nagy Makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears Quarterback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After resisting the move in the past Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has made Justin Fields his first-string quarterback going forward and has moved Andy Dalton into the backup role. Fields, the former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick, had played against Detroit and Cleveland as the starter but only because of veteran Dalton's knee injury. As recently as Monday, Nagy said Fields was still the backup but he has had a change of heart. Dalton is recovered from a bone bruise and has resumed practicing this week.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Taylor Hits Walk-off HR, Dodgers Deck Cards 3-1 in WC Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco. The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland in the ninth. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second. Taylor then sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
190
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy