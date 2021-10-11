CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Radiance Technologies Wins Comparably Award For Best Company Work-Life Balance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce today that it won the award for Best Company Work-Life Balance 2021 from Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S. The quarterly awards honor the nation's top-rated companies based on anonymous employee feedback reported throughout the year across a variety of categories. This marks the third award Radiance has received from Comparably in 2021.

Radiance Technologies wins award for Best Company Work-Life Balance

"Our studies show that having flexibility is the No. 1 priority for employees today," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar . "Radiance Technologies' ranking on our Best Work-Life Balance list is recognition that their prioritization of a healthy work-life blend is working. Their employees say they are a more engaged and productive workforce because of it."

Radiance's employee-first approach consciously creates an environment that allows employees' work/life balance to thrive, in line with its 100% employee-owned model. Striving to build a dedicated, motivated staff, Radiance provides flexibility, encourages autonomy, and supports health and balance. Radiance is honored to receive its third award from Comparably this year, along with Comparably's Best Company Leadership and Best Engineering Teams of 2021.

"I am particularly proud of this recognition because it clearly demonstrates our dedication to our employee-owners and their quality of life," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

About Radiance Technologies:Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

About Comparably:Comparably ( www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

For more information about the Radiance Technologies visit RadianceTech.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Kacey Clark(256) 517-7935 Kacey.Clark@radiancetech.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiance-technologies-wins-comparably-award-for-best-company-work-life-balance-301397305.html

SOURCE Radiance Technologies

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ZoomInfo Receives Comparably Awards for Best Compensation and Happiest Employees

ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has received Comparably Awards for Best Compensation and Happiest Employees among large companies. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Adrien Menard, Co-founder & CEO Botify. “In order to recruit and retain top talent today, companies need...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Prove Wins Seven 2021 Comparably Awards and Three Expert Insights Awards

Identity Solutions Company Takes Honors for Cybersecurity Solutions and Workplace Environment. Prove, the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone, announced that it has won a total of seven (7) Comparably Awards and an overall A+ Culture score, in addition to three Expert Insights Awards for its cybersecurity solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Rackspace Technology Wins Dell Technologies Global Alliances - Excellence In Expansion, EMEA Award 2021

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report, an end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the Dell Technologies Global Alliances - Excellence in Expansion, EMEA Award 2021. Rackspace Technology has been recognised for its achievements in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bailey
actionnewsnow.com

Fortune 500 CEO: 'Work-life balance is a lie'

As any working mother will attest, trying to fulfill all work and family obligations every single day can seem impossible. "Work-life balance is a lie," said TIAA president and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett at Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit on Tuesday. When she tried achieving a more balanced lifestyle, Duckett...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Telford education company wins award

A small education consultancy and teacher training company based in Telford has won the Microsoft Global Training Partner of the Year award 2021. The award was announced at the Global Training Partner Summit and was awarded for all the work Tablet Academy has done in supporting schools, teachers, and governments across the world in how to use Microsoft Teams effectively to support remote teaching and learning.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Linkedin#Comparably Co Founder#Radiance Technologies#The Department Of Defense
martechseries.com

Nylas Wins Multiple Best Places to Work Awards from Comparably

Recognized in Best Company Happiness, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Compensation. Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced the awards for Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Compensation from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site in the U.S. This marks the 20th time since the start of 2019 that Nylas has been recognized by Comparably. Last quarter, Nylas was awarded Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth.
BUSINESS
money.com

12 Best Life Insurance Companies of October 2021

Best No-Exam InsuranceBest for Term Life InsuranceBest Comparison Tool and BrokerBest for UnderwritingBest for Young Adults. Northwestern MutualBestowHaven LifePolicygeniusEthosLemonade. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term Policies. 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, 80-year. 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, 25-year, 30-year. 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, 25-year, 30-year. Depends on the insurer. 10, 15, 20, 30 years.
ECONOMY
Arkansas Business

Best Places to Work: Wonder State Box Company

Established in 1987, and now with close to 100 employees, Wonder State Box is a diverse, corrugated packaging manufacturer with locations in Conway and Harrison. As a division of SMC Packaging Group, Wonder State Box also has locations in Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri, and Tulsa. Whether out of state or in Arkansas, the company focuses on doing the right thing for both customers and employees.
BUSINESS
Arkansas Business

Best Places to Work: Edafio Technology Partners

As the leading, Arkansas-based IT management provider and technology consulting firm, Edafio Technology Partners serves clients across multiple industries. Since 1999, the company has helped organizations in selecting, implementing and optimizing world-class IT consulting and management, cybersecurity, health care consulting and cloud computing solutions from offices in central and northwest Arkansas.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Arkansas Business

Best Places to Work: USAble Life

USAble Life is committed to the overall well-being of its employees’ professional growth and physical and mental health. The firm is proud to deliver a strong product portfolio and quality service to employers who are committed to offering a complete benefits package to their employees, while caring about the health, development and welfare of its own. USAble Life works daily to create an atmosphere and strong culture of teamwork, employee development, career growth and work-life balance.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Baltimore Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: Synergist Computing, 1st, medium companies

What they do: Create software and technology for government organizations and businesses. How does your company promote work-life balance among your employees?. In the consulting industry, work-life balance can be hard. We finished our brand new office this June and provide employees who work off-site with a welcoming place to come to disconnect, vent or socialize. We have a plethora of snacks, weekly free lunches, televisions, breakout rooms for collaboration, quiet offices, a coffee bar and a full bar. Our gym is under construction and we look forward to giving our team members a place to exercise steps away from where they work.
BUSINESS
Baltimore Business Journal

Best Places to Work 2021: Keystone Innovative Solutions, 2nd, micro companies

What they do: Business management consulting for federal government. What is one of your favorite things about your workplace culture?. We have the strong belief that we are a family. KIS strives to make sure that members of the workforce feel as though they belong to something more than a company. KIS truly believes that work — and the company that you work for — should be an enjoyable experience with other people whom you genuinely care for you.
BUSINESS
Portland Tribune

Canby green clean consultancy company wins EPA award

McFadden and Associates, LLC named Environmental Protection Agency Safer Choice Partner of the Year. A Canby company, McFadden and Associates, LLC, was recently named as a winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award. The EPA recognized eight winners in the Pacific Northwest for...
CANBY, OR
The Associated Press

SurePoint Technologies Wins Prestigious Award as “Top 3” Practice Management Software in the New York Law Journal’s Twelfth Annual “Best Of”

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021-- SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, announced today that the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) has won “Top 3” Practice Management Software in the New York Law Journal’s twelfth annual “Best Of”. This press release features multimedia. View the...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy