AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus

Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus. Project Linus, a national nonprofit with numerous chapters throughout the nation, including the Santa Clarita Valley, provide comfort to children facing adverse trauma, as well as families in need of extra warmth. AOC students help run the local charter, which includes the Antelope Valley and Sylmar.