Music

Reba McEntire to play Thompson-Boling Arena in January

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. and will be available at knoxvilletickets.com/reba. Prices range from $49.50 to $225.00. There will be an eight-ticket limit, and all ages must have a ticket to enter.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

