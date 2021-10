TORONTO — This is familiar territory, and not just because the Montreal Canadiens are preparing to face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 21st time since last January. They come into Game 1 of the season at Scotiabank Arena as near two-to-one underdogs, according to the oddsmakers. They were even bigger underdogs for nearly every game of the seven-game series they won against the Leafs last May. They weren’t favoured to win a single game of the 22 they played en route to losing the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO